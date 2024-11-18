Stewart's Shops Pauses Tap-to-Pay Option

Though tap-to-pay systems have been around since the 1990s, most countries only began to adapt to the method in the 2010s, with the U.S. market slower than others to switch over.

Tap-to-pay generally works by embedding a chip enabled with radio frequency identification in a credit card which is then read by a card terminal using near-field communication, requiring extremely close proximity to the reader to function.

According to Investopedia, this form of contactless payment generally offers a major advantage over traditional magnetic stripes, which are more vulnerable to scams like swipe readers and can be more easily duped. However, thieves may still be able to use their smartphones to clone chip card information if they're close enough to a customer, even if the cards themselves can't be duplicated.

Stewart's Shops stated the opening for this particular scam may have been due to a software bug, which the company is working to address. However, no timeline has yet been given as to when the tap-to-pay system will be back up and running.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. The company was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, presented by Newsweek.