Six Convenience Retail Chains Rank Among Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

NATIONAL REPORT — More than ever, the convenience store industry is committed to creating a diverse workforce, and the channel's collective efforts are being recognized.

Six convenience retailers were named among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, presented by Newsweek. The second annual ranking, compiled by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, features the top large and mid-size companies recognized by their employees for genuinely respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life.

The convenience store retailers who made this year's ranking are:

GPM Investments LLC

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Kwik Trip Inc.

Love's Travel Stops

Stewart's Shops

Wawa Inc.

Retailers continue to make strides in their diversity and inclusion efforts. Last year, Kwik Trip and Wawa were also recognized by Forbes, landing on the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women list.

Convenience channel suppliers were also credited by Newsweek. Earning a spot in the annual ranking are:

Altria Group Inc. — The company recently earned the 2023-2024 Equality 100 Award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, designating Altria as a Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

Constellation Brands

Ferrara Candy Co.

General Mills

KeHE Distributors

Keurig Dr Pepper

Mars Inc.

McKee Foods

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

PepsiCo Inc.

Performance Food Group Co.

Reynolds American Inc. — The manufacturer was one of 44 organizations nationwide to recently be certified as a 2024 Top Employer, showcasing the organization's dedication to a better work environment through exemplary human resources (HR) policies and people practices.

Rich Products Corp.

Smithfield Foods

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 nods were also given to gas distributors. Included on the list are Chevron, Conoco Phillips and Phillips 66.

The Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group scoring process involved a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies in the United States. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in more than 1.5 million company reviews.

The entire 2024 ranking can be viewed here.