 Skip to main content

Stewart's Shops Teams Up With N.Y. Brewer to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Beer

Mountain Brew hits coolers after a five-year hiatus.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Stewart's Shops logo

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Mountain Brew is making a comeback at Stewart's Shops.

The upstate New York-based retailer is partnering with craft brewer Paradox Brewery to bring back its Mountain Brew beer after a five-year hiatus. The beer offering returns this month with a new recipe and taller 19.2-ounce can, according to the convenience retail chain. 

"Mountain Brew is a great example of a fun nostalgic product and maybe the world could use a little more fun and nostalgia right now," said Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake.

By teaming up with Paradox, Stewart's Shops found a way to bring back Mountain Brew with a good value and a bolder new recipe that already is winning the taste buds of some early samplers, the retailer noted. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"The feedback so far has been phenomenal," said Emily Close, marketing manager for Paradox. "Mountain Brew has a deep connection to the community and reimagining it has been a true labor of love."

[Read more: Stewart's Shops Drops New Merchandise for Cyber Monday]

North Hudson, N.Y.-based Paradox Brewery is a certified veteran-owned, independent craft brewery in the Adirondack Mountains. According to its website, it is "dedicated to brewing innovative, high-quality beer that embodies the spirit of adventure and the purity of our surroundings."

To celebrate the relaunch, Paradox hosted an event at its brewery in North Hudson on Jan. 22 as the first batch of Stewart's Mountain Brew was canned. Mountain Brew hit coolers at Stewart's Shops locations on Feb. 3.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops more than 350 c-stores across New York and southern Vermont. 

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Cut Back on Alcohol in 2025

Meanwhile, purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise.
Dry January teaser

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

The Hershey Co. Lays Out CEO Succession Plan

CEO Michele Buck will retire June 30, 2026 after two decades at the company.
The Hershey Co. logo & Michele Buck
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds