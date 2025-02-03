Stewart's Shops Teams Up With N.Y. Brewer to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Beer

"The feedback so far has been phenomenal," said Emily Close, marketing manager for Paradox. "Mountain Brew has a deep connection to the community and reimagining it has been a true labor of love."

North Hudson, N.Y.-based Paradox Brewery is a certified veteran-owned, independent craft brewery in the Adirondack Mountains. According to its website, it is "dedicated to brewing innovative, high-quality beer that embodies the spirit of adventure and the purity of our surroundings."

To celebrate the relaunch, Paradox hosted an event at its brewery in North Hudson on Jan. 22 as the first batch of Stewart's Mountain Brew was canned. Mountain Brew hit coolers at Stewart's Shops locations on Feb. 3.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops more than 350 c-stores across New York and southern Vermont.