Stinker Stores Enhances Fuel Offer With Upside Pact

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores is rolling out a new way for its customers to earn cash back. Through a partnership with retail technology company Upside, the convenience store operator now offers Upside's cash back offers at 50 locations across Idaho.

Upside's platform uses its top-rated mobile app and partner apps to bring retail partners a built-in user base, helping them capture more of the available demand on the road today, the company said.

"For almost a century, Stinker Stores has worked to provide unmatched customer service," said Billy Colemire, director of marketing at Stinker Stores. "Partnering with Upside will not only complement our loyalty program and add value for existing customers, but also welcome new customers to our stores and profitably grow our business."

The personalized promotions generated by Upside take customers' different considerations when buying fuel into account. This means strategically offering cash back to price-conscious shoppers without cannibalizing profit, in turn convincing customers that locations on its platform are worth a detour. Through this process, Upside drives new and recurring profit straight to retailers' bottom line, Upside said.

"Stinkers is a savvy and forward-thinking retailer that knows there are more ways to influence long-term profitability than just gallons — it's about people," said Kevin Hart, Upside senior vice president of fuel. "Upside is proud to help Stinkers maximize each site's total revenue by attracting and driving more people to their stations."

In another technology-focused move, Stinker Stores recently selected AccuStore to implement a retail intelligence platform with a package that includes a survey of all stores in January and February in advance of the software launch. The move will provide Stinker Stores with detailed store profile data to drive strong executions, as Convenience Store News reported.

Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores has 110 locations through Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.