Stinker Stores Partners for Store-Level Intelligence Review

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Storesselected AccuStore to implement a retail intelligence platform with a package that includes a survey of all stores in January and February in advance of the software launch.

The move will provide Stinker Stores with detailed store profile data to drive strong executions, according to the company.

AccuStore, a subsidiary of GSP Retail, will also test Virtual Store Walkthroughs with Stinker Stores, which is accessible through the platform. These environmental 3D surveys create complete digital records that can be used for branding audits, planning renovations, personnel training and more.

Clearwater, Fla.-based GSP Retail will provide all print and marketing needs for Stinker Stores locations.

"AccuStore's data-driven approach to increase visibility in stores, across many departments, makes a significant impact on execution and operations," said Jennifer Williams, vice president of AccuStore. "More than 100 retailers have implemented AccuStore-powered distributions to eliminate waste and ensure sustainability."

Based on the result of more than 40 years of helping retailers gain store-level intelligence to enhance operations, marketing, facilities, management, loss prevention and human resources, AccuStore's enhanced store profiling technology makes it easy for consumer-facing businesses to access real-time information about every site, according to the company. It offers a customized database of site-level details and stores it security on a cloud-based platform with a web interface and mobile 24/7 access.

Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores has 110 locations through Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.