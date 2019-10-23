Stinker Stores Expands in Wyoming With Acquisition of J.H. Kaspar Oil Co.

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores is expanding its presence in Wyoming with the acquisition of J.H. Kasper Oil Co.

The deal includes one truck stop, three convenience stores, two card locks, and a bulk fuel and lubes business.

"I'm excited to grow our footprint in Wyoming with the purchase of J.H. Kaspar," said Charley Jones, owner of Stinker Stores. "The company is a natural fit for Stinker with its team of high performing employees and customer centric culture."

The move follows Stinker's most recent acquisition of 41 locations from Colorado-based Bradley Petroleum in early 2017.

"It took some time to find the right buyer. This company was started by my father in 1958. I've known our customers and employees for decades and they are an extension of my family," said Joe Kaspar, owner of J.H. Kaspar Oil. "As I got to know the Stinker team, it was clear to me that they would embrace what we created and continue our culture. It was just a natural fit, and I’m excited about the opportunities and resources that will now be available to our team."

Based in Rawlins, Wy., J.H. Kaspar Oil's c-stores are branded Sinclair.

Headquartered in Boise, Stinker Stores was purchased from the founding family and is now owned by Charley and Nancy Jones. It operates 110 locations: 64 sites in Idaho, 39 in Colorado and seven in Wyoming.