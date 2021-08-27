Stinker Stores Launches New App-Based Loyalty Program

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores is getting into the loyalty game.

The convenience store operator joined with Liquid Barcodes to launch Stinker's latest rewards and gamification loyalty program.

The new app-based loyalty program features an easy and engaging way for customers to earn digital stamps every time they buy coffee, doughnuts, fountain drinks or energy drinks.

With engagement at its heart, the Stinker program is designed to be frictionless, with just one scan needed to pay and enjoy the program benefits and rewards, according to the convenience operator.

"We've made it our mission since we opened for business in 1936 to delight our customers and exceed their expectations, while keeping things super simple. This app is the best way we have found to give our customers the discounts and rewards they deserve and help them have some fun every day too. Even our employees love it," said Charley Jones, president of Stinker Stores.

The new Stinker Stores loyalty app also includes exclusive discount coupons for members, as well as games that change every week, giving users new chances to play and win. The program also rewards new members instantly for signing up and when they refer the program to their friends and family.

"Stinker shares the same values as Liquid Barcodes, with a clear focus on delighting customers and keeping life simple. This loyalty program will reward their customers for things they already love to buy," said Saurabh Swarup, general manager for Liquid Barcodes North America.

"It's also a clever new way for Stinker to allow their partner brands to promote their products, creating a win-win-win for those brands, for Stinker, and of course, for their customers," he added. "The rewards and incentives along with fun games to play ensure that customers will be loyal to the Stinker brand thereby building frequent and repeat visits to its stores."

Boise-based Stinker Stores has 103 c-stores across Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming.