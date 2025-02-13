 Skip to main content

Stinker Stores Launches Partnership to Enhance Roller Grill

Real-time analytics, automated inventory management tools and more will help optimize performance.
Angela Hanson
BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores is teaming with Inteladata, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for freshly prepared foods, to enhance the convenience retailer's roller grill execution and drive sales growth.

The new collaboration leverages UpDog, Inteladata's proprietary AI-powered platform, which integrates advanced camera vision technology to enhance foodservice execution, drive revenue growth and improve customer retention across Stinker's network.

Specializing in artificial intelligence and camera vision, UpDog enables retailers to optimize store performance, improve customer engagement, streamline foodservice execution and drive revenue.

Updog's Roller Grill Management Platform will allow Stinker to optimize the performance of its roller grill operations by utilizing real-time analytics, automated inventory management tools and robust reporting. The retailer will be able to maximize roller grill sales, minimize waste and ensure that roller grill selections are always optimized for customer demand, according to Inteledata.

"With so much focus on AI, especially within the fresh food and dispensed beverage space, we see this strategic partnership as a springboard to turn a broad, hard-to-define term, such as 'artificial intelligence,' into 'actionable intelligence,' which can quickly and easily grow sales and site-level execution," said Zach Treinen, senior category manager at Stinker Stores.

Through the new partnership, Stinker plans to offer a wider variety of fresh, high-quality items at peak performance times, ensuring that customers can enjoy a consistent, satisfying buying experience. The real-time monitoring of grill items will enable store managers to keep track of demand, adjust inventory and maintain an attractive, fully stocked roller grill throughout the day.

"We are thrilled to work with Stinker to help bring their roller grill program to new heights," said Robert Dreesch, founder and CEO of Inteladata. "This partnership will improve foodservice execution at the store level but also improve customer satisfaction and significantly boost sales."

Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores employs approximately 1,500 people throughout 110 locations in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.

