StrasGlobal Rolls Out New Online Ordering & Curbside Delivery Platform

TEMPLE, Texas — In its effort to innovate with new initiatives for customers during COVID-19, StrasGlobal is rolling out an online ordering and curbside delivery platform.

OrderEveryday.com offers beverages, snacks, tobacco and essential grocery items, and a foodservice menu is in development. The average order is about double the size of the average in-store purchases, according to the company.

"Operationally, the process has been smoother than we expected. Our customers appreciate curbside delivery during the COVID-19 crisis due to the social distancing aspect, which will likely extend for months, and we anticipate moving into home delivery very shortly," said StrasGlobal Chief Operating Officer Perry Kilgo.

As a contract operations company, StrasGlobal did not have an online ordering and pickup program before COVID-19, but knew it would be essential for its customers as part of its contactless response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been looking at several loyalty and mobile ordering programs for a while, but obviously this crisis required immediate action. We were able to internally set up a mobile order and payment system through Square and to launch our proprietary ordereveryday.com website within a few weeks," said Roy Strasburger, president of StrasGlobal. "We have successfully piloted online ordering and curbside delivery at two stores. The test has gone so well that we are rolling it out to more of our locations over the next month. Our store managers and other employees are very excited about the positive customer reaction."

Temple-based StrasGlobal is a contract operations provider that offers services to retail locations for companies who for various reasons don't have the expertise, infrastructure or desire to operate them. The company offers turn-key retail operations and management, including administration and financial, store operations from staffing to marketing and merchandising to foodservice, and vendor negotiations and fuel management. Strasglobal currently operates 26 locations.