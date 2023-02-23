Street Corner Opens Two Urban Superette Stores

TOPEKA, Kan. — Street Corner is bringing two "urban superette"-style convenience stores to the California market.

Boasting 2,000 square feet, the first Street Corner, located at 1272 The Strand in Hermosa Beach, is situated in the building formerly occupied by the iconic "Poop" Deck Bar. The site features a full-service Rare Earth Coffee bar with baristas, and come March, the outdoor patio will offer wine, spirits and beer on tap. That area will carry on the tradition of The Deck, which shuttered in the summer of 2021 after a 65-year run, according to the convenience retailer.

The second Street Corner, located 27651 Lincoln Place, Suite 140 in Santa Clarita, offers self-serve coffee, beer, wine and liquor, as well as a wide selection of groceries. The 1,953-square-foot c-store is located in the Vista Canyon mixed-use office, retail and residential complex in Santa Clarita, along the Santa Clara River.

"We're very excited to open up in such a vibrant area as The Strand," said Yaron Barami, store owner of the new Hermosa Beach Street Corner. "There's always something happening here, people are always having fun, and we look forward to not just catering to their needs, but giving them a quality experience every time they stop in, whether it's for sunscreen, a sandwich, locally brewed coffee or a glass of burgundy while watching the sunset."

Barami, from Orange County, Calif., owns another Street Corner location at Pierside South Apartments in Oceanside.