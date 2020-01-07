Stripes Kicks Off 'Summer of 69 Cents' Campaign

IRVING, Texas — Stripes convenience stores and its Laredo Taco Co. restaurants are celebrating the "Summer of 69 Cents" with a seasonal campaign featuring social media giveaways and a summer full of 69-cent deals on fan-favorite food and beverages.

Though Sept. 1, consumers who follow Stripes on its social media platforms — including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — will have the opportunity to win one of 12 $69 Stripes gift cards. Winners will be selected at random for weekly giveaways.

The Laredo Taco brand launched a separate giveaway on its own social media platforms that runs through July 7. Followers can enter for the chance to win 69 Original Breakfast Tacos through a special post, with four winners selected each week.

No purchased is necessary to participate in either sweepstakes.

At participating locations, Stripes and Laredo Taco fans will also be able to enjoy 69-cent deals on items including medium Slurpees and fountain drinks, hot dogs, sausage dogs and one-liter 7-Select bottles of water, as well as Laredo Taco items such as original breakfast tacos — egg and cheese or bean and cheese.

Customers who are socially distancing or don't want to make a store visit can order from Stripes via the Favor platform for a fee of $3 per delivery.

Stripes operates more than 525 c-stores in Texas and Louisiana. Food offerings are available at more than 450 locations primarily under the proprietary Laredo Taco brand. Stripes is owned by Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc., which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.