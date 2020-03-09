Stuckey's Adds Partner Through Merger Agreement

EASTMAN, Ga. — Stuckey's Corp. acquired Front Porch Pecan, bringing its founder, Robert "RG" Lamar, Jr., on as president. With the move, Stephanie Stuckey remains as the company's CEO.

The roadside convenience store chain was founded by her grandfather, W.S. Stuckey, Sr. in the 1930s. It is known for its southern treats, including its pecan log rolls. The agreement is expected to add more healthy pecan options, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

According to Stephanie, she and Lamar are 50/50 owners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

By the 1970s, Eastman-based Stuckey's had grown to more than 350 stores, primarily around interstate exits. The network dwindled after a large corporation acquired the business. However, in 1984 1984, W.S. "Billy" Stuckey, Jr., son of the founder and a five-term Congressman from the 8th District of Georgia, acquired the company and began to turn the company around. Stephanie Stuckey's took the reins as president and CEO in November 2019.

Today, the company has roughly 20 standalone locations and more than 50 Stuckey's-branded sections in other stores.