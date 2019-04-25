Study: Majority of Drivers Are Not Loyal to Any One Fuel Brand

BOSTON — Consumers may have a favorite coffee brand, but the same cannot be said for fuel brands, a new GasBuddy study found.

Gas station loyalty has declined in the past three years, with 5 percent fewer customers citing brand loyalty as a reason to choose a gas station, according to GasBuddy.

Data from the Pay with GasBuddy program shows that more than 80 percent of consumers who fill up four times per month or more do so at multiple fuel and convenience brands in any given month.

In an effort to understand consumers' brand loyalty and purchasing habits at the pumps, six months of point-of-purchase data was examined from the Pay with GasBuddy program.

The data reveals that nearly 50 percent of drivers fill up four or more times per month. Among those drivers, 81 percent went to multiple brands, while roughly only one in five went exclusively to one brand.

It's a similar story among drivers with fewer fill-ups. Out of those who fill up three times per month, 77 percent went to multiple brands, while 23 percent went exclusively to one brand, according to GasBuddy.