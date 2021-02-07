Summer Holiday Travel Boosts Ice & Lottery Sales

NEWTON, Mass. — As the national economy continues to rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, Americans are hitting the road.

More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation's roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1-5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. This represents an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to last year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

And, it wouldn't be a road trip without a stop for gas. So, convenience stores should prep for heavy traffic, both at the pump and in the store.

According to Paytronix data, holiday travelers who stop at a c-store to fuel up are more likely to buy ice, beer and lottery tickets.