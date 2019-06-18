Summit Distributing Partners With ADD Systems to Improve Efficiency of Daily Processes

LEBANON, N.H. — After a year and half of searching for a system that would improve efficiency of daily processes for its growing business, Summit Distributing LLC tapped ADD Systems Inc. as its back office software provider.

In addition to ADD eStore and ADD Energy E3, Summit Distributing will implement Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems' solution for business intelligence and reporting.

"ADD had all of the functionality we were looking for including: wholesale billing, c-store accounting, item-level price book, consignment posting and reporting capabilities. We’re also happy with ADD's reputation for stellar customer support," commented Terri Pare, chief financial officer, Summit Distributing.

Based in New Hampshire, Summit Distributing sells gasoline and diesel to dealers and other petroleum distributors throughout New England. It is a brand fee holder with Mobil Oil and also sells Shell and unbranded products. Summit Distributing operates convenience stores under the Summit banner in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Flanders, N.J.-based ADD Systems is a leading provider of software solutions for the petroleum, propane, wholesale, gasoline and convenience store industries.