Sunoco Launches Partnership for Gas Saver Program
Beginning in 2025, all Flexcar members will be automatically enrolled in the Flexcar Gas Saver program. In order to receive the discount, members simply fill up their car at a participating Sunoco station. After they have completed their transaction, they will receive a text message confirming the location of the fill up and how much money they will be credited back on their next monthly bill.
The Flexcar Gas Saver program is one of the many ways Flexcar helps drivers save money the company stated. With Flexcar, drivers pay zero down, and everything is included in one monthly payment — insurance, comprehensive maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, monthly car washes and more. According to Flexcar's 2024 survey of more than 600 customers, affordability is the top reason why drivers choose Flexcar over buying or traditional leasing.
Boston-based Flexcar is committed to affordability and flexibility. The company now has thousands of customers in the East Coast markets it operates in, and motorists have driven more than 150 million miles in Flexcars.
Headquartered in Dallas, Sunoco is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in more than 40 U.S. States, Puerto Rico, Europe and Mexico.