Sunoco Launches Partnership for Gas Saver Program

DALLAS — Sunoco has entered a partnership with Flexcar, a flexible car lease company, for the launch of the Flexcar Gas Saver program. The initial rollout of the initiative begin last month.

Exclusively available to Flexcar members, the program offers drivers in New England 30 cents off per gallon and 20 cents off in southern markets at participating Sunoco locations.

"Flexcar is all about making car ownership more affordable and flexible," said Jake Marston, vice president of marketing at Flexcar. "With the launch of Flexcar Gas Saver and our partnership with Sunoco, we're proud to offer our members one of the best gas savings programs on the market — helping them save significantly every year."