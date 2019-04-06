Sunoco Partners With Crompco to Maintain Environmental Compliance

DALLAS — Crompco LLC reached an agreement with Sunoco LP to assist in maintaining environmental compliance at the more than 1,100 retail sites where Sunoco supplies fuel.

Under the terms of the pact, Crompco will manage adherence to compliance testing schedules and delivery, fuel inventory controls and management, registrations, licensing and certifications, as well as leak detection systems and follow-up.

"This strategic agreement allows both organizations to focus on core capabilities and initiatives while continuing to ensure that the communities we operate in are served at the highest levels," said Arnnie Dodderer, general counsel, Sunoco.

Based in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., Crompco is an underground storage tank compliance testing and compliance management company.

"Sunoco has been a long-time Crompco customer, and we embrace this opportunity to serve Sunoco at a far more strategic level," said Bob Dee, president, Crompco. "In today's rapidly changing regulatory environment, constant vigilance is essential to avoid undetected leaks, equipment malfunctions, environmental contamination, and the costly fines and penalties that can result from noncompliance."

Dallas-based Sunoco is a master limited partnership that distributes motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states. Its general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating LP, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP.