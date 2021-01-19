Sunshine Gasoline Launches Car Wash Subscription App

DORAL, Fla. — Sunshine Gasoline Distributors Inc. launched the Max Car Wash mobile app, which offers multiple monthly subscription packages.

The app is powered by loyalty and digital marketing platform Liquids Barcodes Inc., which services convenience store retailers around the world.

Max Car Wash users only need to download the app, select a monthly subscription package and visit any Max location for a fully contactless experience. Packages offer unlimited washes and extra features that vary by price, ranging from $17.99 for a silver subscription to $36.99 for a platinum subscription.

"This subscription program actually allows us to stay true to our promise to customers," said Sunshine CEO Maximo Alvarez. "Apart from simplicity and consistent pricing, our app offers the safest way for our customers to wash their cars, in a way that requires no contact with the machines.

Features of the app include the ability to share car wash gift vouchers with friends and family, the ability to locate the nearest Max car wash and the chance to win free car washes and personalized rewards through digital games.

"Powerful features such as auto renewal, personalized rewards, gamification and sharing all ensure that the users stay engaged and become loyal to the brand," said Liquid Barcode's Saurabh Swarup, general manager North America. "We are incredibly proud to deliver a technology solution that increases the lifetime value of Max car wash customers."

Doral-based Sunshine Gasoline Distributors is a leading Florida gas station network with more than 350 locations.