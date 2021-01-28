Super Bowl Sunday for 7-Eleven Means $1 Pizzas

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is making sure that football fans can enjoy Super Bowl Sunday without having to leave their TVs to pick up food. On Feb. 7, customers can order a large pizza pie for just $1 in the 7NOW delivery app.

The delivery-only offer will be automatically applied at checkout when an order is placed using the app.

"For over 50 years, millions of Americans have gathered together to watch the biggest football game of the year, and 7-Eleven has always been there for them with drinks, snacks and gameday essentials," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. "With 7NOW delivery, nobody has to leave the game — whether homegating with a group or a party of one. Just open the 7NOW app, tap, shop and wait for 7-Eleven to bring everything you need to your doorstep in about 30 minutes. You'll feel like a winner, even if your team loses."

The 7NOW app offers more than 4,000 food, beverage and home good selections. This includes football-viewing favorites such as bone-in and boneless chicken wings, nachos and mini tacos, Big Bite hot dogs and small slider sandwiches, chips and dips, cookie platters, ice cream and more. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available through 7NOW in select markets to customers age 21 and up.

In-store shoppers can take advantage of a two-for-$10 pizza deal through the retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program at participating locations.

"Homegating takes on new meaning this year," Mahadevan said. "No matter what watch parties look like in 2021, 7-Eleven will be there for customers with winning offers, quick delivery and a safe place to stop and shop for what they need. We at 7-Eleven want to make life easier and convenient any way we can."

The 7NOW delivery app is available in approximately 1,300 cities. Customers can specify "contactless delivery" when ordering.

7–Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America