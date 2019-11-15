Supermarket Chains Leveraging Technology to Better Service Shoppers

CHICAGO — Supermarket chains Ahold Delhaize and Kroger operate thousands of stores across the United States, but digital executives from these retail giants discussed the importance of leveraging data, predictive analytics and digital platforms to get very micro in their reach at the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX).

Ahold operates more than 2,000 stores under various banners across the East Coast. Speaking at the event, Linda Crowder, sales team lead for Peapod Digital Labs, an Ahold Delhaize Co., acknowledged that the company’s banners such as Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant/Martin’s and Giant are spread across different regions and working on different digital platforms that are disjointed and misaligned. For instance, Food Lion customers get grocery delivery from Instacart, while Hannaford shoppers use Hannaford to Go, and the rest use Peapod.

The company is now working on developing a single digital site, all powered by Peapod Digital Labs. Crowder’s presentation detailed the retailer’s efforts to better streamline its digital efforts into one universal platform to better serve shoppers.

“Our DNA is built on innovation and collaboration,” Crowder said, noting that Ahold through Peapod has been delivering groceries for 30 years.