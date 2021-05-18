Supplier Spotlights: ADD Systems, The Hershey Co. & PAR Technology

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

ADVANCED DIGITAL DATA

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems), supplier of back and home office software solutions for the convenience store industry, is partnering with Vroom Delivery to offer convenience stores an opportunity to expand into order-ahead pickup or delivery.

Vroom is the first e-commerce solution designed specifically for c-stores. It enables retailers to sell and market their food products online and be in control of delivery. Options include delivery, in-store and curbside pickup.

"We're excited to offer an integration that helps our clients provide a contactless experience for their customers, while maintaining their pricebook and inventory in ADD eStore," said Chris Kiernan, director of operations - retail/wholesale at ADD Systems.



"We're excited to launch this service with ADD Systems. This integration will allow ADD clients to fully automate the price book maintenance of their e-commerce stores, offer more products to their online customers, and efficiently scale the program across their network of stores," said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery.

Vroom helps chains manage the entire process to help maintain margins and enable delivery of age-restricted products and provide a contactless experience for their customers.

BIMBO BAKERIES

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), which operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States, launched a new initiative to combat racial equity and injustice in order to create lasting change.

BBU, a member of the Grupo Bimbo family of companies, has committed $1 million to national and local organizations dedicated to furthering the education, financial well-being and health of Black and minority Americans. The commitment includes having $500,000 dedicated to the United Negro College Fund.

"Last year, the U.S. experienced a reckoning moment with racial equity and injustice," said BBU President Fred Penny. "BBU acknowledged our responsibility to do more within our organization and our communities. We have taken the last nine months to engage and learn from our diverse associates and thoughtfully consider how we could have the broadest impact."

The company also formed a Racial Equity Action Council and appointed Nikki Lang as its first Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging. The council, which is made up of Black and ally associates from across the country, is assisting BBU as it examines and evaluates its internal practices.

The council's initial efforts include:

Enhancing the company's recruiting, hiring and talent development processes, including creating a dedicated position to work on these efforts;

Establishing and activating a Black Business Inclusion Group, Black Associates and Allies Standing Together (BAAST); and

Reviewing supplier relationships to identify opportunities to partner with Black-, minority- and female-owned organizations.

DOVER FUELING SOLUTIONS

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corp., which delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions worldwide, has entered into a commercial partnership agreement with EdgePetrol Ltd.

EdgePetrol is an innovative provider of cloud-based software for revenue and operating results management to the retail fueling industry. The strategic technology partnership allows DFS to enhance its offering of software solutions to the global convenience retail industry.

"We chose DFS as a strategic partner not only because of the alignment in products and SaaS service models, but because of their ability to reach a global market with established and growing customer relationships," said Gideon Carroll, CEO of Edge Petrol. "The investment enables us to expand our product suite with customer-driven solutions, whilst the commercial agreement will allow fuel station owners around the world the opportunity to use Edge Petrol's software through DFS's global network."

The investment allows Dover to expand its product suite with customer-driven solutions while the commercial agreement will allow fuel station owners around the world the opportunity to use Edge Petrol software through the DFS global network.

E. & J. GALLO WINERY

E. & J. Gallo Winery acquired RumChata, a leading cream liqueur brand, through its spirits division. The acquisition includes Agave Loco LLC, which owns the RumChata brand; Midwest Custom Bottling LLC (MCB), which produces RumChata at its facility in Pewaukee, Wis.; and The Tippy Cow and Holly Nog brands, owned by MCB.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine spirits industry leader, renowned for its commitment to quality, and consistently providing alcoholic beverages for every occasion.

Adding RumChata to its company shows potential for future innovation within the premium spirits business and allows Gallo to continuously add value to its wholesaler and consumer partners, expanding the availability in the U.S. and internationally.

"We have taken the growth of the brand as far as possible as a small supplier, and it was the right time to find a new brand steward. I know the RumChata brand will thrive under Gallo's guidance, and I am excited to watch the brand continue to grow and evolve in the future," said Tom Maas, founder and master blender of RumChata.

DRB Systems

DRB Systems LLC, provider of software and hardware innovations for the car wash industry, acquired Washify, an advanced car wash point-of-sale system and marketing solution. DRB and Washify are two fast-growing brands and offer car wash operators a wide set of technology solutions to grow and have a profitable business.

"Today, more than ever, we have assembled the best minds in the car wash industry," said DRB CEO and President Dan Pittman. "We have not only joined two of the best car wash technology lineups, but we have also joined two of the most talented teams."



"Our industry is rapidly transforming. Recent consolidations warranted a change," said Washify President Adam Korngold. "We wanted to be aligned with a best-in-class partner that supports our growth. I wanted to work with an organization that had the best interest of our employees at heart and that would allow us to remain in the industry doing what we love. DRB is that partner."

Washify's cutting-edge software and hardware products empower car washes to better attract and service customers while growing their businesses and increasing profits, while the DRB team works toward the goal of helping all car wash operators squeeze every ounce of profitability out of their investments.

Both companies will maintain their own brand entities and niches, leveraging synergies where possible to achieve the common goal of helping car wash operators sweat their assets, according to the announcement. Korngold will continue to serve as president of Washify while Pittman will continue to lead DRB as CEO.

THE HERSHEY CO.

Just 100 days ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Reese's brand announced its Ultimate Team, U.S. Olympic Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. These Olympians will band together to support Big Orange and become the Ultimate Team Reese's this summer.

"As America's number one chocolate brand, we couldn't settle for anything other than the best and that's exactly why we've partnered with these legendary U.S. Olympians," said Margo Mcllvaine, Reese's brand manager. "These three know exactly what it takes to be the ultimate, and we welcome them to the Ultimate Team Reese's."

Throughout the summer, Reese's will use its social media pages and fanbase to support the Olympic Games and Team USA. And though Michael Phelps will not be competing this Summer, fans can catch him in the latest Reese's commercial featuring the limited-edition Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.