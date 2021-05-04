Supplier Spotlights: Avery Dennison, Hershey & Mondelēz International

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

ADANDE REFRIGERATION

Adande Refrigeration announced it has sustained significant growth in sales of its patented refrigerated drawers across North America. The increased demand has been particularly strong in the food-to-go and convenience sectors, especially from forecourt operators.

The company's success stems from the changing face of gas station and convenience store food retailing and the unique design and ergonomic benefit of the company's range of refrigeration equipment, according to Karl Hodgson, global sales director at Adande.

"Long gone are the days when gas stations provided only a modest offering of chips, candies and soft drinks. Today, forward thinking operators are geared up for a broad menu of made to order and freshly prepared hot and chilled food to go," Hodgson said. "While speed of service is still the driving factor, customers are increasingly demanding superior quality food and innovative meal solutions. Many operators now regard their outlets as quick service restaurants that sell fuel, rather than gas stations that offer food. With the advent of electric vehicles and the associated longer charging cycles, drivers will spend more time at gas stations, creating greater opportunities for sales of meals."

Adande's retail partners include GetGo Café+Market, which has Adande refrigerators in place at 15-plus sites with plans to include them in all new outlers.

"The large capacity of the Adande, relative to footprint, means that less refrigeration equipment is required in the kitchen," said Tom Seaman, product development chef at GetGo. "By using Adande fridges, we save four linear feet of space in each kitchen. The ability to position the unit close to the workstations means that there is quick and easy access for food preparation, cooking and service, eliminating the need for operators to fetch product from remote refrigerators. This increases kitchen efficiency and speeds up service, especially during busy trading periods."

AVERY DENNISON Corp.

Avery Dennison announced two new investments to accelerate its digital transformation capabilities for connected supply chains and connected products: the acquisition of automation solution provider Zippy Yum and the launch of atma.io, a new digital venture, and its connected product cloud that is capable of creating, assigning and managing unique digital identities for everyday items.

Zippy Yum is a California-based startup that develops and sells software and hardware solutions for operational automation and inventory management for food retailers. It will become part of Avery Dennison's Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) segment. The acquisition will drive growth of the broader RFID Intelligent Labels platform through operational automation and transparency across the supply chain as the food industry continues to adopt intelligent label technology, the company said.

In addition to the Zippy Yum acquisition, atma.io will enable Avery Dennison to bridge the physical and digital world by coupling its 50-plus billion inlays and other labeling technologies with the power of data. Unlocking use cases for consumer engagement, sustainability, brand protection and operational excellence, atma.io links different digital trigger technologies — such as UHF RFID, NFC or QR codes — to one unique digital ID, enabling supply chain visibility of item-level events and transforming product data into insights, connected in one end-to-end cloud-based platform.

COMPLIANCE SAFE

The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) partnered with Compliance Safe, a document management solution that makes it easy to monitor, track and protect business-critical documents. Active NYACS members receive a 20 percent discount on Compliance Safe services.

"For our members, ensuring timely renewal of licenses is essential to avoiding business disruption and loss of revenue," said NYACS President Jim Calvin. "The risk is real. There are retailers in New York right now that are out of beer due to license renewal snafus. Compliance Safe is an effective, affordable tool for eliminating that risk."

Compliance Safe is a subsidiary of StrasGlobal, provider of contract operations for gas stations and convenience stores around the country.

"Compliance Safe is extremely proud to be partnering with NYACS to provide this essential tool for their members," said Compliance Safe CEO Eva Strasburger. "Rather than relying on paper copies or Excel spreadsheets that can go missing or be forgotten, Compliance Safe securely stores documents in the cloud and issues automated email notifications for upcoming renewals so you never miss a deadline."

DEL MONTE FRESH PRODUCE

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. partnered with Apeel, a company fighting the global food waste crisis with a sustainable approach to keeping produce fresh longer, to offer customers longer-lasting avocados.

Apeel's innovation will allow them to stay fresher two times longer, helping to reduce food waste. With an infrastructure already in place to help support growth in the category, Fresh Del Monte's new and existing customers will now be able to partner with the brand on their Apeel application, the company said.

Derived from plants, Apeel's edible coating doubles the shelf life of fresh produce by slowing the rate of water loss and oxidation, the main factors that lead to spoilage. Made of materials found in the peels, seeds, and pulp of fruits and vegetables, Apeel's coating helps maintain just-harvested quality, flavor and freshness longer than produce without Apeel. The plant-based, end-to-end solution will allow a two-times longer shelf life for avocados.

"As one of the top three suppliers of avocados in the U.S., we are excited to offer our customers the option to work with Apeel," said Kirk Marquardt, vice president, avocado sales. "At Fresh Del Monte, sustainability is a top priority and we know that Apeel's sustainable approach to reducing food waste will help to build a more resilient food system for the future. We are confident that our strong avocado program will continue to grow from this exciting partnership."

HERR'S

Herr's is commemorating its landmark 75th anniversary in business by releasing a limited-edition Homestyle kettle cooked potato chip and launching 75 days of celebrations to give back to the Philadelphia communities and fans who have supported Herr's through the years.

The third-generation family-owned snack company also donated $25,000 to the Salvation Army's food assistance program, providing meals to over 6,000 families in Philadelphia as part of its anniversary celebration.

Additionally, from April 11-14, Herr's is launching the #ChipInChallenge campaign to help the Philadelphia community and small businesses who struggled during this past year. To jump-start the "chip it forward" movement, Herr's will surprise and delight consumers across Philadelphia neighborhoods by buying their lunch, including a bag of chips, and encourage them to join the #ChipInChallenge by paying it forward to a fellow Philadelphian.

To help build momentum for this random act of kindness, those who take the challenge are encouraged to share on social media with #ChipInChallenge.

"It takes all of us to come together during these difficult times to help each other. Hard times like these are when Philadelphia shows its best self and sometimes a small act can go a long way to help our neighborhoods and small businesses stay afloat," said Ed Herr, chairman and CEO. "We want to continue helping the city and our consumers that have supported us for 75 years. With this in mind, we are contributing to the Salvation Army to help them provide food assistance for thousands of families, as well as starting the #ChipinChallenge, an initiative to chip in a little for someone else at your favorite stores across Philadelphia."

THE HERSHEY CO.

The Hershey Co. announced that the 2021 Cadbury "Bunny" is Betty the Australian White's Treefrog from Stuart, Fla. Betty is the winner of the brand's third-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and will be the new star of the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, set to air on TV nationwide this spring.