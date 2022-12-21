Advertisement
Supplier Spotlights: The Coca-Cola Co., Harbor Wholesale & Old Trapper

Companies announcing additional acquisitions and initiatives include The Ferrero Group, PepsiCo and others.
Angela Hanson
Senior Editor
Angela Hanson profile picture
Coca-Cola's "Recycled Records"

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

AMCON Distributing Co.

Convenience distributor AMCON Distributing Co. acquired Henry's Foods Inc.

"We are honored that Brian Eidsvold and the Eidsvold family have chosen AMCON to continue the legacy and stewardship of their family held business that was established by Henry Eidsvold in 1929," said AMCON Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Atayan. "We warmly welcome all the Henry's associates, customers and vendors to the expanding AMCON Family of Brands."

The Henry's name and business will continue in the marketplace as the company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of AMCON. Kellie Janssen will continue to lead Henry's in her role as president.

"Henry's is the preeminent provider of high-quality foodservice to the convenience distribution industry and will add important new offerings and expertise that we can bring to our customer base," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON president and chief operating officer. "We also look forward to sharing the customer-centered suite of services that AMCON has developed to add value for Henry's customers. Kellie Janssen's unwavering commitment and dedication to customer service is a shared value between AMCON and Henry's and is ultimately the foundation to build an exciting business for the future."

According to Janssen, the transaction adds increased capabilities for Henry's customers.

"We now have the enhanced facilities, capacity and geographic reach to serve our customers as they grow. AMCON shares our respect for a positive and collaborative work environment among colleagues which is another key element of our success. This made AMCON the ideal partner for the growth of our business," Janssen said.

The transaction is expected to close in the company's second quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Blackhawk Network

Global payments provider Blackhawk Network surpassed 1 billion rebate transactions processed via its rebates redemption platform, which enables businesses to monitor rebates and promotions.

As consumer packaged goods brands tailor rewards programs and promotions, they can rely on Blackhawk's technology to provide the validation and disbursement mechanisms needed to deploy the rebates digitally or by mail, according to the company.

"Companies everywhere are competing for share of wallet as people become more conscientious about how they spend their money. The knee-jerk reaction for most businesses is to offer one-time instant discounts, but those are one-and-done, short-term solutions. There are more viable, lucrative, long-term solutions that benefit businesses and consumers alike and create ongoing engagement," said Jeff Haughton, senior vice president, incentives, corporate development and strategy at Blackhawk Network. "For instance, when people receive a rebate, especially a branded one like a prepaid or gift card with the company's logo, it can create a halo effect of positive brand affinity for the business issuing the reward.

"Rebates are a way for businesses to give consumers a price break when they need it most, and shoppers are more likely to engage with and return to that brand in the future — driving significant spendback and loyalty along the way," Haughton added.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. teamed up with two well-known names in music sampling, Mark Ronson and Madlib, to launch "Recycled Records." The campaign introduces an original EP made up of the sounds taken from the bottle-to-bottle recycling process, alongside a versatile sound library and engaging short film.

Fans can listen to these unique tracks as well as re-mix the same sound library used by Ronson and Madlib to create innovative compositions of their own through an interactive digital beat machine.

"A great sample doesn't have to come from other music, it just has to make you move," said award-winning producer and artist Madlib. "The thud of a plastic bottle going through a recycling facility is, in its own way, a piece of art, it has the ability to transform. Being able to take sounds from the recycling process that are so different from what I've used in the past, and flipping it into a whole new format, is a great example of the versatility of sound. Now any cat has the opportunity to make some dope sounds of their own."

Fans can learn more from a documentary-style short film, narrated by artist and female pioneer of rap MC Lyte, that draws a clear connection between the heritage and spirit of music sampling and the closed loop recycling process. The film showcases the creative process behind "Recycled Records," including extensive sound recordings at recycling facilities nationwide and a glimpse into the studios of Ronson and Madlib.

"The Coca-Cola Co. is thrilled to have teamed up with Mark Ronson and Madlib to celebrate our portfolio's transition from green to clear plastic. This sonic partnership is part of The Coca-Cola Co.'s broader World Without Waste goals," said Kurt Ritter, vice president and general manager, sustainability, The Coca-Cola Co. North America. "We're excited about the switch because it increases the amount of high-quality, food-grade recycled plastic available in the marketplace and ultimately allows our brands to use more recycled plastic in their packaging."

The Ferrero Group

The Ferrero Group will acquire Wells Enterprises, its operations and its ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top. The acquisition is part of Ferrero's strategic growth ambitions for the ice cream category and Wells' vision for accelerated growth.

Ferrero and Wells are family companies with extensive confectionery and ice cream experience, quality products, proud heritage and a strong portfolio of well-loved brands, according to Ferrero.

"I am delighted that Wells has agreed to join the Ferrero Group. This represents a win-win partnership, bringing together ice cream experts and confectionery champions. Together, we have the power of one and are well placed to grow and compete in the ice cream market," said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group.

Wells Enterprises will remain a standalone business with offices in Le Mars, Iowa, and production operations in Le Mars; Henderson, Nev.; and Dunkirk, N.Y.

Mike Wells, CEO, chief engagement officer and a member of the Wells founding family, will serve as an adviser to support the transition and maintain his active role in the Le Mars community after the transaction closes. Current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named CEO. The existing leadership team will remain in place.

"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," said Wells. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands, and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the transition."

Harbor Wholesale logo

Harbor Wholesale

Harbor Wholesale acquired Modesto, Calif.-based MTC Distributing Co., resulting in a combined 200 years of market leadership in the combined customer-focused and family-owned distribution company.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring our family companies together into the fourth generation and beyond, maintaining and enhancing the culture that's made MTC and Harbor successful for a century," said Justin Erickson, CEO and fourth-generation owner of Lacey, Wash.-based Harbor Foods. "MTC celebrated 100 years in 2021, and Harbor will join them in 2023. We look forward to entering our next 100 years with an incredible team of industry professionals who share common values and a similar obsession with our customers' success."

The combined companies operate four distribution centers on the West Coast, servicing customers from the Canadian border to just north of Los Angeles. With more than $1 billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and MTC are well equipped to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology and innovative solutions for our customers, Harbor said.

"With the industry constantly evolving; we are taking the opportunity to bring two like-minded, independent companies together," said Tom Eakin, CEO and third-generation owner of MTC. "I trust Harbor to carry on the MTC legacy and provide the solutions our retail and foodservice customers need today and into the future. Harbor's extensive experience in foodservice, branded programs, fresh foods, and innovative marketing and technology will allow our incredible team to bring even greater value to our customers."

MTO will continue operating independently in Modesto with its current leadership team in place. Eakin will remain with the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition and continued commitment to team members and customers.

NielsenIQ

Byzzer by NielsenIQ, a data intelligence platform developed to help emerging brands drive growth and win market share, launched Omnisales data for platform users just prior to Small Business Saturday. This new reporting functionality provides emerging and growth (small- and mid-sized) brands with intelligence to navigate the challenges of omnichannel behaviors and shopping.

Emerging brands can now access several pre-built reports that, for the first time, incorporate NielsenIQ's in-depth Omnisales data into its Byzzer platform. These reports can help companies compare total brand performance in-store and online (including via click-and-collect and third-party delivery) against competing brands; identify where sales are growing most in which channels; and accurately uncover total category and sub-brand performance online, in-store and more.

"As we approach Small Business Saturday, the inclusion of Omnisales data into the Byzzer platform is another example of how we are helping emerging brands grow their business in an evolving and highly competitive retail landscape," said Andrew Criezis, senior vice president and general manager of NielsenIQ, emerging brands. "We recognize the needs of our small business partners and have developed the tools and reliable reporting they can use to excel not only on Nov. 26 but every day of the year."

Three key reports include the Omnisales Performance Report, which provides a single view of online and in-store performance at the brand and category levels; the Growth Comparison Report, a graphical representation of the total market sales across channels; and the Omni Market Comparison Report, a side-by-side comparison of one selected product across up to 10 markets to see how omnichannel performance could impact placement and distribution decisions of a product sold in the selected markets.

"Consumers today move across channels as part of their buying journey — researching online, ordering for curbside pickup, combining in-store pickup with more in-store browsing, and it varies by product and brand," Criezis said. "Consumers buy differently by channel and respond differently to pricing, promotions, pack size, and other factors. To compete with the largest brands in every category, emerging brands need to understand sales performance across every possible channel."

Old Trapper

Old Trapper served as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Legends Classic and 2022 Empire Classic Men's College Basketball Tournaments. Old Trapper Beef Jerky was the Official Snack of both tournaments.

The 11th annual Legends Classic took place at the place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 16-17, while the 28th annual Empire Classic tournament took place on Nov.21-22 at the same venue.

Old Trapper enjoyed prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in TV and media coverage. The brand was also spotlighted on tickets, web banners, digital signage, court decals and billboards throughout the games.

"The Legends and Empire Classic tournaments are an exciting start to the men's college basketball season, and we are happy to once again be the presenting sponsor and official snack of the games," said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer at Old Trapper. "Our delicious and high protein beef jerky helps keep basketball fans fueled as they watch their favorite teams battle it out for the 2022 Legends Classic and Empire Classic titles."

PepsiCo's Holiday Village

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.'s Frito-Lay brand unveiled its new digital Holiday Village. The immersive experience enables exploration of virtual storefronts and discovery of limited-time snacks, branded merchandise bundled with classic chips and holiday content.

Consumers can visit the Holiday Shop to buy gifts, use the augmented reality lens inside the Portrait Studio to "try on" select pieces of merchandise and watch the holiday TV commercial "Melt," which marks the first national holiday commercial collaboration between Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages.

PepsiCo's In-House Content Studio created the commercial, which features a hybrid of animation and real-life footage, and was directed by five-time Emmy Award-winner Robert Stromberg.

"Each year, we reimagine our 'Share More Joy' campaign and find new ways to celebrate the magic of the season," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Creating our holiday commercial for the first time in partnership with PepsiCo Beverages allowed us to bring together even more fan-favorite brands and tell an uplifting story of togetherness and the lengths we might go to share more joy with those around us."

Additionally, PepsiCo is doubling its packaging goal intended to increase the percentage of its total beverage servings delivered through reusable models from 10 percent to 20 percent by 2030. This will be achieved through expanding its SodaStream business at home and in workplaces; increasing its use of refillable plastic and glass bottles in selected markets; finding ways to ensure more fountain drinks are served in reusable cups; and pushing growth in products like Gatorade offered as powders and concentrates.

The pledge was made in response to a shareholder proposal filed by As You Sow, nonprofit foundation chartered to promote corporate social responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building and legal strategies, asking the company to report on actions it could take to rapidly reduce dependence on single-use plastic packaging, with a suggested focus on setting stronger refillables goals.

Earlier this year, the Coca-Cola Co. also increased its set a goal to increase the share of its beverages delivered in returnable/refillable containers from 16 percent to 25 percent of beverages by volume in refillables by 2030.

"We are pleased to have obtained significant commitments this year on boosting reuse/refill models from the two dominant global soft drink beverage companies whose packaging has been identified as a major contributor to global plastic pollution. We commend Pepsi for making this commitment," said Conrad MacKerron, senior vice president of As You Sow. "It is too soon to be able to judge impact, but we hope that both companies prioritize substantial cuts in the number of single-use packages they place on the market as part of these efforts."

