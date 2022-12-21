Supplier Spotlights: The Coca-Cola Co., Harbor Wholesale & Old Trapper

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

AMCON Distributing Co.

Convenience distributor AMCON Distributing Co. acquired Henry's Foods Inc.

"We are honored that Brian Eidsvold and the Eidsvold family have chosen AMCON to continue the legacy and stewardship of their family held business that was established by Henry Eidsvold in 1929," said AMCON Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Atayan. "We warmly welcome all the Henry's associates, customers and vendors to the expanding AMCON Family of Brands."

The Henry's name and business will continue in the marketplace as the company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of AMCON. Kellie Janssen will continue to lead Henry's in her role as president.

"Henry's is the preeminent provider of high-quality foodservice to the convenience distribution industry and will add important new offerings and expertise that we can bring to our customer base," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON president and chief operating officer. "We also look forward to sharing the customer-centered suite of services that AMCON has developed to add value for Henry's customers. Kellie Janssen's unwavering commitment and dedication to customer service is a shared value between AMCON and Henry's and is ultimately the foundation to build an exciting business for the future."

According to Janssen, the transaction adds increased capabilities for Henry's customers.

"We now have the enhanced facilities, capacity and geographic reach to serve our customers as they grow. AMCON shares our respect for a positive and collaborative work environment among colleagues which is another key element of our success. This made AMCON the ideal partner for the growth of our business," Janssen said.

The transaction is expected to close in the company's second quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Blackhawk Network

Global payments provider Blackhawk Network surpassed 1 billion rebate transactions processed via its rebates redemption platform, which enables businesses to monitor rebates and promotions.

As consumer packaged goods brands tailor rewards programs and promotions, they can rely on Blackhawk's technology to provide the validation and disbursement mechanisms needed to deploy the rebates digitally or by mail, according to the company.

"Companies everywhere are competing for share of wallet as people become more conscientious about how they spend their money. The knee-jerk reaction for most businesses is to offer one-time instant discounts, but those are one-and-done, short-term solutions. There are more viable, lucrative, long-term solutions that benefit businesses and consumers alike and create ongoing engagement," said Jeff Haughton, senior vice president, incentives, corporate development and strategy at Blackhawk Network. "For instance, when people receive a rebate, especially a branded one like a prepaid or gift card with the company's logo, it can create a halo effect of positive brand affinity for the business issuing the reward.

"Rebates are a way for businesses to give consumers a price break when they need it most, and shoppers are more likely to engage with and return to that brand in the future — driving significant spendback and loyalty along the way," Haughton added.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. teamed up with two well-known names in music sampling, Mark Ronson and Madlib, to launch "Recycled Records." The campaign introduces an original EP made up of the sounds taken from the bottle-to-bottle recycling process, alongside a versatile sound library and engaging short film.

Fans can listen to these unique tracks as well as re-mix the same sound library used by Ronson and Madlib to create innovative compositions of their own through an interactive digital beat machine.

"A great sample doesn't have to come from other music, it just has to make you move," said award-winning producer and artist Madlib. "The thud of a plastic bottle going through a recycling facility is, in its own way, a piece of art, it has the ability to transform. Being able to take sounds from the recycling process that are so different from what I've used in the past, and flipping it into a whole new format, is a great example of the versatility of sound. Now any cat has the opportunity to make some dope sounds of their own."

Fans can learn more from a documentary-style short film, narrated by artist and female pioneer of rap MC Lyte, that draws a clear connection between the heritage and spirit of music sampling and the closed loop recycling process. The film showcases the creative process behind "Recycled Records," including extensive sound recordings at recycling facilities nationwide and a glimpse into the studios of Ronson and Madlib.

"The Coca-Cola Co. is thrilled to have teamed up with Mark Ronson and Madlib to celebrate our portfolio's transition from green to clear plastic. This sonic partnership is part of The Coca-Cola Co.'s broader World Without Waste goals," said Kurt Ritter, vice president and general manager, sustainability, The Coca-Cola Co. North America. "We're excited about the switch because it increases the amount of high-quality, food-grade recycled plastic available in the marketplace and ultimately allows our brands to use more recycled plastic in their packaging."

The Ferrero Group

The Ferrero Group will acquire Wells Enterprises, its operations and its ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top. The acquisition is part of Ferrero's strategic growth ambitions for the ice cream category and Wells' vision for accelerated growth.

Ferrero and Wells are family companies with extensive confectionery and ice cream experience, quality products, proud heritage and a strong portfolio of well-loved brands, according to Ferrero.

"I am delighted that Wells has agreed to join the Ferrero Group. This represents a win-win partnership, bringing together ice cream experts and confectionery champions. Together, we have the power of one and are well placed to grow and compete in the ice cream market," said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group.

Wells Enterprises will remain a standalone business with offices in Le Mars, Iowa, and production operations in Le Mars; Henderson, Nev.; and Dunkirk, N.Y.

Mike Wells, CEO, chief engagement officer and a member of the Wells founding family, will serve as an adviser to support the transition and maintain his active role in the Le Mars community after the transaction closes. Current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named CEO. The existing leadership team will remain in place.

"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," said Wells. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands, and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the transition."