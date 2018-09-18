Supplier Spotlights: Coca-Cola, Hershey & PepsiCo

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Calico Brands

Calico Brands named Crossmark as its national convenience store representation within the convenience trade channel across the United States. Crossmark will represent Calico Brands' product portfolio, including Scripto and Private Label brands.

In recent years, Calico Brands has taken steps to position itself to compete in the convenience trade class more effectively and productively, the company reported.

"Calico Brands, Inc. is excited to work with Crossmark as they represent our quality products. We sincerely appreciate Crossmark's capabilities and look forward to working with them to strengthen the lighter business in the convenience trade channel," the company said in a released statement.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. acquired Moxie, a longtime favorite soda brand in New England that is also the official state beverage of Maine. Moxie is known for its unique and distinct flavor, which is the product of a root extract. It's been around since the 19th century.

Coca-Cola is acquiring the brand from Coca-Cola of Northern New England, an independent bottling partner. The bottling process will continue to take place in New Hampshire, said Lauren Thompson, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola, who noted that the company's goal is to "work to protect the heritage and regional culture of the brand."

"Moxie is a great brand with a great heritage. Coca-Cola Northern New England has been a strong steward of the brand over the last decade and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure it stays true to its Northeastern roots," she said.

The sale is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Conagra Foodservice

Conagra Foodservice selected Waypoint as its national sales agency of record. The companies plan to provide the furthest reach, deepest insights and specialized sales teams to exceed customer expectations.

"Our organization has a history of industry leading performance based on business insights, joint business planning and strong sales execution," said Chuck Mascari, Waypoint president. "We are honored to represent Conagra Foodservice and look forward to delivering value that will propel industry growth through this new partnership."

The combination of the joint companies' strengths will provide critical solutions for key operators and unprecedented future growth, Waypoint said.

The Hershey Co.

The Almond Joy brand launched a new campaign that focuses on reminding American workers to switch to island time and make sure to use their paid vacation time.

In 2017, American workers left 52 percent of their vacation time on the table, but on Aug. 7, Almond Joy dropped a 'coco-phone' in Nashville, Tenn., encouraging consumers to take a moment of relaxation and escape from life's everyday pressures.