Supplier Spotlights: Coca-Cola, National Retail Solutions & Tanknology

CHICAGO — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. teamed up with iconic science educator Bill Nye to launch an animated short film that demystifies the ins-and-outs of the recycling process to inspire action. The partnership is part of the company's World Without Waste initiative to help fight climate change.

Coca-Cola's short film was produced by award-winning animators and puppeteers Mackinnon & Saunders. In the film, Nye takes viewers on the circular journey of a plastic bottle, starting from the time it's placed in a recycling bin to it coming back on the shelf as a 100-percent recycled bottle.

"We recognize our responsibility to help address the world's plastic waste crisis and to help create a closed-loop economy, but we can't do it alone," said Christine Yeager, director, sustainability at The Coca-Cola Co. North America. "And who better than Bill Nye to help inspire everyone to understand, think, feel, and behave differently about recycling?"

"Still, there's much more that needs to be done — which is why we're also advocating for well-designed collection policy, funding infrastructure, and creating greater economic demand for recycled content," Yeager continued. "But Step One is collecting and recycling our bottles."

While roughly 59 percent of Americans have access to curbside recycling, 27 percent of plastic bottles are currently recycled in the United States. Coca-Cola wants to help change that. One of the company's goals, as part of its World Without Waste sustainable packaging initiative, is to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one it sells by 2030. Additionally, the beverage company is committed to making 100 percent of its packaging recyclable by 2025 and using at least 50 percent recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

The company also announced the launch of its second Coca‑Cola Creations offering: Coca-Cola Sugar Byte, the first-ever in the metaverse gaming-inspired flavor. The new flavor will bring pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds.

Fans can scan a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte package at www.coca-cola.com/creations to access an augmented reality game, which tells the story of BYTE, an 8-bit pixel left behind when Coca-Cola Byte entered the metaverse. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte is available in U.S. c-store retailers starting May 2.

"This new Coca-Cola Creations flavor is an amazing nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands in existence, and we're proud that we could help create something special for our shared communities to celebrate its launch," said Lachlan Power, professional gamer and founder of gaming organization PWR. "It's been an exciting project for PWR to collaborate on by creating this experience which facilitates teamwork and player connections whilst representing the vibe of this new Coca-Cola Creation."