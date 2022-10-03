Supplier Spotlights: Dover Fueling Solutions, Old Trapper, Tanknology & Vroom Delivery

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) and Takis snacks released a new shopper marketing campaign, "Guackeepers Keep it Good," to help fans bring the goodness of guacamole to their soccer viewing parties.

As part of the deal, AFM and Takis recruited two soccer legends, Landon Donovan and Rafael Márquez, to be the official "Guackeepers" by always bringing guacamole made with AFM and Takis snacks to the party.

"What better way to celebrate soccer's biggest event than with the good flavors of AFM and Takis snacks?" asked Stephanie Bazan, vice president of shopper and trade marketing for Avocados From Mexico. "Our Guackeepers Keep it Good in-store merchandising strategy is designed to excite the soccer-obsessed and spark good times, elevating sales during this priority time period for our brand."

The "Guackeepers Keep it Good" promotional program includes in-store displays, consumer savings, digital engagement and recipe inspirations for fans. Additionally, shoppers are invited to enter the ultimate Guackeepers sweepstakes, for a chance to win a trip to see any professional soccer match in the United States, plus spending money.