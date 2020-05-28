Supplier Spotlights: General Mills, The Hershey Co. & R.J. Reynolds Vapor

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

ADD Systems

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) launched a new interface with the latest Comdata SmartSolutions point-of-sale (POS) systems. ADD eStore users can now take advantage of Comdata's streamlined process with these EMV certified systems that can handle various types of payment options, including major credit cards, fleet cards and proprietary cards.

ADD eStore is designed to work with one or more POS systems per site.

"ADD Systems is pleased with our partnership with Comdata," said Chris Kiernan, director of retail applications for ADD. "Our interface goes beyond just fuel and allows the exchange of both fuel and merchandise information. Our mutual customers appreciate having a single system for price book, inventory, sales, accounting and analytics. We look forward to a long relationship."

D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions selected Salary Finance, provider of financial education and salary-linked benefits, to provide salary-linked loans to its employees. Salary Finance has saved D&H employees more than $26,000 on interest by helping them avoid borrowing from higher-cost alternatives such as credit cards or payday loans, the company said.

"These are challenging times, and even more so for the essential workers who go to work day in and day out to provide for others," said Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United. "During this heightened time of worry and concern, it is more important than ever that we look out for our team members and help alleviate or lessen their stress. We are pleased to offer Salary Finance as a benefit to our employees in need of low-cost, responsible access to credit."

D&H United Fueling Solutions is a service provider of retail and commercial vehicle fueling facilities, offering service, equipment, installation and environmental services across the Southwest.

General Mills

General Mills set the goal of sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 as part of the RE100 global corporate initiative. It is making multiple investments in renewable energy efforts to support its environmental objectives, including two large-scale wind farms.

Internationally, the company is investigating renewable projects where it has energy-intensive operations.

"Signing on to a movement like RE100 extends our commitment to renewable electricity globally, across our supply chain," said John Church, chief supply chain officer at General Mills. "We know we're able to drive more widespread action and impact when we make bold commitments. And we're proud to be among those corporations that are taking the initiative to use scale for good because together, we can secure more measurable and meaningful results."

In 2015, General Mills published a goal approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTI) to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions across the company’s full value chain (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) by 28 percent by 2025. The renewable energy projects currently underway, along with those yet to be implemented, will enable the company to reduce Scope 2 emissions in its global operating facilities.

"We are pleased to welcome General Mills to RE100," said Sam Kimmins, head of RE100. "It is great to see such an influential business commit to 100 percent renewable electricity globally. General Mills' leadership sends a strong signal to the wider industry that corporations can make a major contribution to the creation of tomorrow's clean, resilient energy systems."

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co.'s Ice Breakers brand launched a new campaign about mask breath. The lighthearted campaign thanks consumers for wearing a mask and reminds them to protect themselves from the unintended consequences of bad breath — which can be avoided by remembering to #MintBeforeYouMask.