Supplier Spotlights: GSTV, Old Trapper & PepsiCo

CHICAGO — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Bounteous

Hathway completed its rebranding as Bounteous, a digital growth partner for top restaurant and convenience store brands, including Wingstop, Dutch Bros., and Dash In Food Stores. With the rebranding, Bounteous has been recognized as a digital transformation and co-innovation partner behind billion-dollar, multinational brands, unlocking rapid growth for itself and its clients.

The combination has already provided additional capabilities, offerings, talent, and depth for both Bounteous and Hathway clients.

"Bounteous' acquisition of Hathway is exciting because together we can supercharge growth for our clients. Together, we also have differentiated industry expertise, unparalleled partnerships, unique intellectual property, a full-service digital innovation offering and compelling scale," said Keith Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Bounteous. "Our co-innovation methods and global delivery model will drive innovation and unlock growth and value for our clients."

In 2021, Bounteous acquired Hathway to accelerate its strategic roadmap and expand an already prestigious restaurant and convenience store client portfolio that includes Domino’s, Shake Shack and Wawa.