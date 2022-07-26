Supplier Spotlights: GSTV, Old Trapper & PepsiCo

PepsiCo Inc.
In June, PepsiCo brand Mtn Dew brought back fan-favorite flavors for its "Summer of Baja" lineup, featuring the original Mtn Dew Baja Blast and Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar. They were joined by two new tropical flavors: Mtn Dew Baja Mango Gem and Mtn Dew Baja Gold.
With its summer lineup, the brand also debuted its first-ever Baja Blast energy drink.
In addition to rolling out the seasonal offerings, the Mtn Dew brand invited fans to participate in its Lost Treasures of Baja Island Sweepstakes and unlock daily prizes of up to $1,000. Fans can also have a chance to win the legendary grand prize, which features a case of an exclusive, never-before-released flavor, Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive.
"Dew Nation loves Baja Blast, and we believe fans will be happy to have it back at retail. But we also wanted to surprise everyone, which sometimes can be hard to do," said Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, Mtn Dew. "An unreleased Baja flavor to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise that DEW Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy Baja Deep Dive as much as we enjoyed creating it."
Additionally, PepsiCo brandRockstar Energy formed a multi-year partnership with gaming and entertainment organization NRG. The partnership creates opportunities for the brand to build connections with players, creators and fans who are part of the digital generation.
As the exclusive energy drink of NRG, Rockstar Energy will also co-create unique fan experiences for NRG communities, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant and War Zone.
Rockstar Energy will also be integrated into NRG's Pro Team Jerseys for Rocket League, Apex, and Valorant,and create official warm-up gear for all NRG team members.
"Being a part of the gaming community has always been a priority for us, and our partnership with NRG could not come at a better time as we look for innovative ways to continue connecting with our consumers," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo general manager and chief marketing officer of the energy category. "We look forward to working closely with the team at NRG to develop new experiences for enthusiasts around the world."