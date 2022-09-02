Supplier Spotlights: Hi-Chew, NRS, PDI Technologies, Rich Products & Upshop

CHICAGO — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew signed a three-year partnership deal with Duke University Athletics, becoming the first "Official Fruit Chew of Duke Athletics."

Through the partnership, Hi-CHEW will host on-site activations and product sampling for all Blue Devil fans during select home games.

"We are thrilled to partner with Duke Athletics and bring Hi-Chew's fun brand experience to the Blue Devil fans," said Noriyuki Nishikawa, CEO of Morinaga America Foods Inc. "Hi-Chew's first American production facility was opened in Mebane, N.C., in 2015, so this partnership also serves as a further extension of our commitment to continue to engage the local community."

The partnership with Duke Athletics will enable Hi-Chew to support the local community and reach brand fans in the North Carolina market.

Hilco & CandyRific

Hilco and CandyRific were named candy sponsors for this year's 24th annual Kool-Aid Days Festival in Hastings, Neb. The festival took place Aug.19-21.

Both companies signed licensing agreements with Kraft Heinz for Kool-Aid brand candy. Hilco is Kool-Aid brand's first entry into the novelty candy market, and the license continues to grow with the 90-year-old brand.

For this year's Kool-Aid Days Festival, Hilco donated case loads of Kool-Aid brand Fruity Chews and CandyRific donated its new Kool-Aid brand Character Cases.

"Hastings, Neb., is the birthplace of the Kool-Aid brand, and to have the popular Kool-Aid brand candy at our event for the second year in a row is sure to be a big hit again," said Michaela Borrell, festival chairperson. "We're so grateful to Hilco for its generous donation, and we're thankful and excited that CandyRific has also become a sponsor with its donation this year."