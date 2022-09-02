Supplier Spotlights: Hi-Chew, NRS, PDI Technologies, Rich Products & Upshop

TruAge
CDE Services Inc., a payment solutions provider of processing, point-of-sale (POS) payment equipment and support services, will market and deploy TruAge to convenience stores nationwide, including to its existing network of 27,000 retailers serviced by goEBT.
"The convenience retailing industry conducts 165 million transactions a day and 50 million of them involve an age-restricted product. It is exciting to announce that TruAge will be implemented in thousands of stores that conduct age-restricted transactions," said TruAge CEO Kyle McKeen.
TruAge is an age-verification system that makes it easier to verify an adult customer's age when purchasing age-restricted products. One-time-use digital tokens are used to share only the most important elements to confirm that the purchaser is of legal age, which also protects the user's privacy.
"CDE will provide a streamlined, simple and reliable rollout of the TruAge age-verification solution to merchants of any size, with a focus on the 27,000 small businesses and retail chains that we service nationwide," said Joe Cohane, CEO of CDE. "About 60 percent of the convenience stores operating in the U.S. are single-store operators. With CDE's implementation of TruAge, these retailers will be able to benefit from the protection and effectiveness of the solution, by having the flexibility to implement the age-verification platform in a full range of POS environments."
Developed by NACS and Conexxus, TruAge makes the traditional carding experience more reliable and accurate. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers and POS providers to ensure access and to help facilitate broad adoption of the program.
Upshop
Applied Data Corp. (ADC), a global pioneer of total store operations, rebranded as Upshop.
"Upshop is our company’s vision for a connected store," said Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop. "Point solutions have flooded the industry —and shoppers have high expectations of retail, they want to see experience. There's no way to have the best shopping experience when the retailer is using upwards of 40 point solutions on average. A total store platform that syncs up end-to-end not only streamlines operations for the retailer, but makes the experience simpler, smarter, and more connected for employees and shoppers. There's no more critical time than now for retailers to double- down on tech that benefits the total store."
Upshop has experienced significant growth, implementing solutions to synch up the entire fresh perimeter. Leading convenience and grocery retailers are rapidly innovating systems and revolutionizing supply chain, and demand technology that can forecast and order fresh products accurately, every time, while decreasing associate time spent on kitchen math, food operations and order management, according to the company.
For more than 30 years, ADC has been a pioneer in fresh operations in more than 20,000 grocery and convenience stores. In 2019, the company re-architected from on-premise to cloud-based SaaS as a first step in driving associate usability and adoption. This past year has seen e-commerce fulfillment orchestration and expiration date management capability integrations to pioneer a singular platform for total store operations.