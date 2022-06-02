Supplier Spotlights: Upside, Hunt Brothers Pizza & NACS

CHICAGO—While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Upside

Upside, a retail technology company previously known as GetUpside, announced that it has raised $65 million in equity financing and $100 million in debt financing from venture capitalist firm General Catalyst, with participation from existing investors including Bessemer Ventures and Builders VC.

The fundraising brings Upside's valuation to $1.5 billion.

Upside is a two-sided marketplace platform that drives proven, incremental profit to businesses, while at the same time giving users more purchasing power on the things they need everyday, according to the company. Over 50,000 grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores across the country have partnered with Upside, and 30 million consumers have access to Upside offers through its app and partner apps.

To date, Upside has driven $550 million back into local communities, and has committed 1 percent of all revenue to sustainability initiatives related to its areas of operation.

"With inflation at a 40-year high, we are at an inflection point right now for brick and mortar businesses, consumers, and our communities. As businesses look for new ways to profitably grow, consumers are looking for ways to gain more purchasing power on the things they need," said Alex Kinnier, Upside co-founder and CEO. "We are always focused on the win-win-win and are proud to have built the only product that delivers measurable benefits for all points of brick and mortar commerce."

The company's business model ensures that there is only upside for users, businesses and communities. Following its rebranding, the company has a simpler name to match. The evolution of the Upside brand aligns with its growth to date and continued focus on mutual benefit for businesses, people and communities. This round of fundraising will be used to accelerate user growth, expand into new retail categories, invest in product development and hire top talent.