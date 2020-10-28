Sweets & Snacks Expo 2021 Will Move to a New Location for First Time in Event's History

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Confectioners Association (NCA) will host the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo (SSE) at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, moving from Chicago for the first time in the show's history.

As the environment rapidly changes from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, NCA is committed to working closely with state and local officials to ensure that the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo is a safe event for all attendees, the organization stated.

"After much discussion with our stakeholders in the candy and snack industries and careful consideration of our options, we've seen strong support for an in-person event," NCA President & CEO John Downs said. "We want to balance the safety and welfare of our attendees with their desire to conduct in-person business and therefore have decided to move forward with a show that exceeds expectations and makes every effort to keep our attendees safe."

The 2021 show — which will be held June 22-25 — will continue to offer attendees the opportunity to discover new confectionery and snack products, actionable insights and access to industry and retail personnel. Additionally, features originally scheduled to debut at the 2020 show will be unveiled in Indianapolis, including the Most Innovative New Product Awards Reception and the Supplier Showcase.

The show will introduce new safety precautions and reimagine favorite events to prioritize attendee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NCA.

Attendee registration for the 2021 SSE will open in January. To receive a notification when registration opens, click here.

Sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the confectionery and snack industry's most successful, world-class event. More than 800 companies from 90 countries participate in the show.