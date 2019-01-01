Swisher Sweets Sticky Sweets, a proven customer favorite, is now available as an Encore Edition. These cigarillos provide a delicious blend of caramel fused with juicy peach for an unbeatable, satisfying taste and equally enticing aroma, according to the maker. Available in a resealable two-count pouch with the "Sealed Fresh" guarantee, Swisher Sweets Sticky Sweets cigarillos are ready for shipment to stores nationwide. The product is offered in "2 for 99¢", "Save on 2" and "2 for $1.49" price options. It is also available in a "2 for $1.29" option in select markets.