Swisher Unveils a New Corporate Identity & Platform for Trade Partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Swisher International Inc. is taking the next steps in its effort to meet the evolving needs of adult consumers worldwide.

Swisher International will change its corporate identity to Swisher, signifying the expansion of the company's vision, offerings and focus on adult consumer lifestyle. The move comes as Swisher works to build a future centered on creativity and innovation.

"We have truly seen an evolution in the tastes of adult consumers, including the preference for lifestyle products within the tobacco category and beyond," said John Miller, president of Swisher. "We are poised to explore and innovate in new categories while also preserving the legacies and strengths of our existing product portfolios."

The Jacksonville-based tobacco company's portfolio includes Swisher Sweets cigars and classic tobacco brands such as Optimo, Goodies, King Edward and Mail Pouch.

According to the company, it has worked to expand its offerings with the acquisition of Drew Estate's premium cigars and other brands in emerging categories like Hempire pure-hemp rolling papers and Rogue's portfolio of Nicotine On Demand products.

Its five strategic business are:

Swisher Sweets Cigar Co. (large and little/filtered cigars) Fat Lip Brands (smokeless) Drew Estate (premium cigars) Hempire (hemp products) Rogue Holdings (modern oral nicotine)

The businesses provide category expertise, product knowledge and a focused approach under a renewed purpose for the company. Trade partners will have access to the growth strategies and product innovations that drive expanded success, Swisher said.

In addition to a new corporate identity, the company introduced Success Simplified, a new platform for trade partners. The platform is about action, reliability and programs that deliver shared success.

"The Success Simplified platform showcases our commitment to our wholesale and retail partners," said John Haley, senior vice president, Swisher Sales and Marketing. "This platform will enable us to serve our trade partners in innovative and efficient ways while fulfilling our mission of being the leading source of iconic brands, products and experiences adult consumers desire more than any other."