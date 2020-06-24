TA Express Set to Open First Locations in Arizona & California

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is expanding the footprint of its TA Express brand to California and Arizona through new franchise agreements.

TA signed a franchise agreement with CSG Petroleum Inc. to open a TA Express location in Bakersfield, Calif. Located on Highway 58, Exit 117, at 209 Weedpatch Highway, the 12-acre site is currently a 24/7 Travel Plaza.

"We're happy to have a new location for professional drivers in California and to work with our new franchisees," said Dave Raco, vice president of franchise operations at TA. "The team already provides great service to their customers and we're happy to have them join our network."

The site is scheduled to convert by the end of 2020 and will be the first TA Express in the state.

"We've proud of the business we have built and joining TravelCenters of America means we can continue our growth and provide even more options to our customers," said franchisee Paul Gill.

TA also signed a franchise agreement with Orly Jackson and Lissette Fernandez to open a TA Express in White Hills, Ariz. The seven-acre site features a newly constructed building located at 19210 US Highway 93. It is expected to open by August 2020.

"We're pleased to bring our TA Express brand to Arizona through a franchise opportunity," Raco said. "Our franchise team continues working hard to expand our presence across the country and this site will provide travelers with yet another place to find the services and amenities they're looking for while away from home."

Jackson said of the deal: "I couldn't be happier about franchising with such a well-respected brand in the truck stop industry. We're looking forward to growing our existing business and serving even more customers than before."

The new locations are part of TA's strategy to accelerate growth through pursuing franchising opportunities, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Westlake-based TA has more than 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride