TA Restaurant Group Opens First Arby's in New Jersey Portfolio

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TA Restaurant Group will soon open the doors to its first Arby's location in New Jersey.

The Bordentown, N.J., Arby's will feature a dining room with seating for 40 people, and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Located on I-295, Exit 56 (northbound); Exit 52 (southbound)/NJ Turnpike; and Exit 7 (Rising Sun Square Rd.), Bordentown Arby's will serve the fast food chain's variety of meat sandwiches and sides, like Curly Fries and Jamocha shakes.

TA Restaurant Group’s Bordentown Arby's will be its ninth Arby's location.

Arby's, headquartered in Atlanta, is the first nationally franchised sandwich restaurant brand, with more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide.

A division of TravelCenters of America, the TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick service, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including 10 proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America operates under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers and Petro brand names in 43 states, as well as the Minit Mart c-store brand name in 11 states.