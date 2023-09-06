Tackling Tobacco: August 2023 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

MAINE

Augusta — State lawmakers tabled a bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine. Lawmakers declined to allocated funds toward enforcement of the ban during this year's budget process.

The proposal would have banned the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide as of Jan. 1, 2025. Similar legislation failed to gain budgetary support in 2021 as well, as Convenience Store News reported.

NEW YORK

Albany — New York legislators considered a bill that would require electronic cigarette manufacturers to submit plans for the collection, transportation and recycling of e-cigarettes to the Commissioner of Environmental Conservation. It would also require manufacturers to accept the return of electronic cigarettes for recycling and vapor product dealers to accept the return of used electronic cigarettes for recycling.

PENNSYLVANIA

Harrisburg — Several state legislators introduced a bipartisan-supported bill aimed at cigarette sales and licensing that would change the presumed cost of doing business by the retailer from 7 percent to 9 percent in 2023; to 10 percent in 2024; to 11 percent in 2025 and to 12 percent in 2026 and thereafter.

Sponsors of the bill are Sen. Martin Flynn (D-22nd District), Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-42nd District), Sen. Jay Costa (D-43rd District), Sen. David Argall (R-29th District) and Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27th District). The bill was referred to the Pennsylvania Senate Finance Committee.