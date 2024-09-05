Tackling Tobacco: August 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

MINNESOTA

St. Paul — State Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a letter to more than 5,000 tobacco distributors and retailers on Aug. 29 asking them to stop distributing, marketing and selling unauthorized and illegal flavored tobacco products in Minnesota. These products include flavored e-cigarettes and flavored nicotine pouch products that have not been authorized for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In the letter, Ellison noted that many unauthorized and illegal tobacco products on the market today include e-cigarette and oral nicotine pouch products that feature candy, fruit or dessert flavors that are particularly appealing to minors. He asked Minnesota tobacco retailers and distributors to confirm they will comply with Minnesota law, refrain from advertising, selling or distributing unauthorized and illegal tobacco products, and ensure that they will only advertise, sell or distribute e-cigarettes and oral nicotine pouch products that have been authorized by the FDA.

NEBRASKA

Lincoln — Gov. Jim Pillen signed a package of legislation reducing property taxes across the state and the version that was adopted did not contain any tax increases on cigarettes, vapor products and alternative nicotine products.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Concord — Gov. Christopher Sununu signed a bill establishing a committee to study the marketing of e-cigarettes and e-liquid in the state, including the legality of available products and wholesale and retail compliance. The legislation states the committee shall focus on the sales, marketing, enforcement and tax collection mechanisms of e-cigarettes and e-liquid pursuant to retail tobacco licensing.

It further provides that the committee should consult with the state Department of Revenue Administration, the state Liquor Commission, and stakeholders in the private sector. The committee will report its findings and any legislation recommendations by Nov. 1.