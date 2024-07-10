Tackling Tobacco: June 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

COLORADO

Denver — The state's levies on tobacco products ticked up effective July 1. Excise tax rate increases are also in effect for cigarettes ($1.94 to $2.24 per pack), other tobacco products (50% to 56% of the wholesale price), and vapor and nicotine pouches (also 50% to 56% of the wholesale price). With the changes, the minimum price, including all applicable taxes, for cigarettes increases from $7 to $7.50 per pack.

[Read more: Convenience Store News Industry Report 2024 Deep Dive: Tobacco]

In addition, there is now a 50% tax discount for products that have received a modified risk tobacco product designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.