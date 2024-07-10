Tackling Tobacco: June 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup
MAINE
Augusta — The state's tax law definition of a "tobacco product" will expand to include any product that contains nicotine (natural or synthetic) and subjects all nicotine products to the state's 43% other tobacco product tax. The changes go into effect Aug. 9.
MARYLAND
Annapolis — Maryland tobacco users saw the price of products rise as of July 1. The state's excise tax on cigarettes increased $1.25 to $5 a pack of 20; taxes on a pack of more than 20 cigarettes increased almost 8 cents per cigarette to 25 cents. Additionally, taxes on other tobacco products (excluding pipe tobacco and cigars) increased to 60% of the wholesale price; and taxes on electronic smoking devices, including vaping liquid in a container of more than 5 milliliters, increased 20% percent of the wholesale price.
MISSISSIPPI
Jackson — Legislation creating a new definition of heated tobacco products and setting a levy on those products of 25 cents per pack went into effect July 1.
OHIO
Athens — In June, the Athens City Planning and Development Committee heard recommendations for tobacco and cannabis zoning to prepare for recreational marijuana sales, now legal in Ohio. In addition to operating at least 500 feet from schools, public libraries, public playgrounds and parks, it was advised that cannabis establishments be limited within different zones in the city. Also, existing tobacco retailers would still have to go through separate state permitting and applications to sell cannabis.