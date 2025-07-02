Tackling Tobacco: June 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Mountain View — Mountain View is seeking to establish a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vape related products. It is also looking to pursue a local ordinance in partnership with Santa Clara County that would tighten up Mountain View's tobacco regulations. The city plans to continue conducting outreach to businesses and to advisory committees before the ordinance is presented to the Mountain View City Council later this year.

CONNECTICUT

Hartford — With the passage of a new bill, Connecticut strengthened its civil and criminal laws regarding illegal cannabis sales. A new state Hemp and Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce was created to strengthen existing collaboration across state agencies and municipalities in cannabis enforcement actions. Through this bill, the state also cracked down on underage online nicotine product sales.

DELAWARE

Dover — Legislation was filed to increase the state's cigarette tax by $1.50, among other tobacco tax hikes. The per pack cigarette tax would increase from $2.10 to $3.60, which would put Delaware above the levy in nearby Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which sit at $2.60 and $2.70, respectively, but keeps the state comparatively lower than the more than $5 tax in Maryland and New York.

The bill would also raise the tax on other tobacco products from 30% to 45% of the wholesale price, increase the moist snuff tax from 92 cents to $1.23 per ounce and expand the vapor product tax from 5 cents to 25 cents per milliliter. The bill would also make several changes to Delaware's tobacco licensing system. If signed into law, it would take effect in September.