Tackling Tobacco: June 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup
[Convenience Store News Industry Report 2025 Deep Dive: Tobacco]
GEORGIA
Atlanta — A bill has been proposed to raise the state's tax on cigarettes from 37 cents to $1.37 a pack. This was attempted by previous lawmakers for years without success, but some think cuts at the federal level on tobacco prevention programs may now add urgency to the cause.
INDIANA
Indianapolis — As of July 1, the state's cigarette tax will triple, rising from around $1 to $3 per pack, while taxes on cigars, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products will also rise. The increase follows years of proposals that previously stalled in the Indiana Senate, before passing this year with support from lawmakers and Gov. Mike Braun.
MAINE
Augusta — If a proposed bill passes at the state house, Maine pharmacies could be banned from selling tobacco products by April 2026. Businesses in violation would then face fines.
NORTH CAROLINA
Raleigh — State lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the age of sale for tobacco and vape products to 21, which would be compliant to federal law. North Carolina is one of only seven states that hasn't yet passed such a law.
OREGON
Salem — A new bill includes a tax on oral nicotine products. For packages with 20 consumable units or less, an excise tax of 65 cents per package and for packages with more than 20 consumable units, a new tax of 3.25 cents per consumable unit would be imposed, effective Jan. 1, 2026. The bill passed the house and in late June, the Senate Rules Committee recommended the bill "Do Pass."
RHODE ISLAND
Providence — A new bill expands the definition of other tobacco products (OTP) to include nicotine pouches and taxes those products at the current OTP rate of 80% of the wholesale cost, effective Oct. 1, 2025. The bill provides for a floor tax on other tobacco products not previously taxed. The Rhode Island House of Representatives and the Rhode Island Senate passed the bill; it was sent to Gov. Daniel McKee in late June.