Tackling Tobacco: June 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

Cigarette tax hikes are making headlines in several states, while pouch products are starting to receive more legislative focus.
Renée Covino
7/2/2025
tobacco sales at retail

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Mountain View — Mountain View is seeking to establish a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vape related products. It is also looking to pursue a local ordinance in partnership with Santa Clara County that would tighten up Mountain View's tobacco regulations. The city plans to continue conducting outreach to businesses and to advisory committees before the ordinance is presented to the Mountain View City Council later this year.

CONNECTICUT

Hartford — With the passage of a new bill, Connecticut strengthened its civil and criminal laws regarding illegal cannabis sales. A new state Hemp and Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce was created to strengthen existing collaboration across state agencies and municipalities in cannabis enforcement actions. Through this bill, the state also cracked down on underage online nicotine product sales.

DELAWARE

Dover — Legislation was filed to increase the state's cigarette tax by $1.50, among other tobacco tax hikes. The per pack cigarette tax would increase from $2.10 to $3.60, which would put Delaware above the levy in nearby Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which sit at $2.60 and $2.70, respectively, but keeps the state comparatively lower than the more than $5 tax in Maryland and New York. 

The bill would also raise the tax on other tobacco products from 30% to 45% of the wholesale price, increase the moist snuff tax from 92 cents to $1.23 per ounce and expand the vapor product tax from 5 cents to 25 cents per milliliter. The bill would also make several changes to Delaware's tobacco licensing system. If signed into law, it would take effect in September.

GEORGIA

Atlanta — A bill has been proposed to raise the state's tax on cigarettes from 37 cents to $1.37 a pack. This was attempted by previous lawmakers for years without success, but some think cuts at the federal level on tobacco prevention programs may now add urgency to the cause.

INDIANA

Indianapolis — As of July 1, the state's cigarette tax will triple, rising from around $1 to $3 per pack, while taxes on cigars, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products will also rise. The increase follows years of proposals that previously stalled in the Indiana Senate, before passing this year with support from lawmakers and Gov. Mike Braun.

MAINE

Augusta — If a proposed bill passes at the state house, Maine pharmacies could be banned from selling tobacco products by April 2026. Businesses in violation would then face fines.

NORTH CAROLINA 

Raleigh — State lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the age of sale for tobacco and vape products to 21, which would be compliant to federal law. North Carolina is one of only seven states that hasn't yet passed such a law.

OREGON

Salem — A new bill includes a tax on oral nicotine products. For packages with 20 consumable units or less, an excise tax of 65 cents per package and for packages with more than 20 consumable units, a new tax of 3.25 cents per consumable unit would be imposed, effective Jan. 1, 2026. The bill passed the house and in late June, the Senate Rules Committee recommended the bill "Do Pass."

RHODE ISLAND

Providence — A new bill expands the definition of other tobacco products (OTP) to include nicotine pouches and taxes those products at the current OTP rate of 80% of the wholesale cost, effective Oct. 1, 2025. The bill provides for a floor tax on other tobacco products not previously taxed. The Rhode Island House of Representatives and the Rhode Island Senate passed the bill; it was sent to Gov. Daniel McKee in late June.

