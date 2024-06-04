Tackling Tobacco: May 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

IOWA

Iowa City — The Iowa City Council approved a temporary suspension of new tobacco retail permits that began in June. Now, new businesses wanting a permit to sell vapes and nicotine products will have to wait until at least January. The council will decide next steps after the moratorium expires in January. At that time, it could set a cap on the number of retail permits it issues and/or require smoke shops to be a certain distance from schools and retail outlets.

LOUISIANA

Baton Rouge — A bill that would have exempted nicotine pouch products from the vapor product directory failed in the Louisiana State Senate. It is eligible for reconsideration.

MICHIGAN

Lansing — Pending bills may allow Michigan counties to tighten tobacco legislation (i.e. banning all sales of flavored tobacco products, require tobacco retailers to be licensed, and tax e-cigarettes and vapes containing nicotine). These state Senate bills in the Regulatory Affairs Committee would also repeal ineffective penalties that punish youth for possessing tobacco products.

MINNESOTA

Minneapolis — Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law that expands the definition of moist snuff for tax purposes to include a "similar product containing nicotine." The change goes into effect July 1.

OHIO

Columbus — A Franklin County judge has sided with Columbus and a coalition of other cities, ruling unconstitutional a state law that would strip away the rights of cities to regulate the sale of tobacco products at the local level. The judge enjoined the law, meaning Columbus' local tobacco regulations — including licensure for local tobacco retailers and the city's ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, as well as any local regulations in other cities who joined the lawsuit — remain in effect. The state can appeal the ruling.