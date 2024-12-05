Tackling Tobacco: November 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup
MASSACHUSETTS
Northampton — The Northampton Board of Health approved a proposal banning the sale of nicotine pouches at convenience stores. Retailers have until Jan. 1, when the proposal goes into effect, to sell any existing product they may have in stock.
[Read more: Convenience Stores Find Opportunity in Oral Nicotine]
NORTH CAROLINA
Carteret County — The Health and Human Services Board adopted a resolution in support of raising the minimum age to purchase vapor and tobacco products from 18 to 21. The resolution also establishes a retailer permitting system to provide increased regulation on sales of those products and restores local authority to enforce those regulations.
As of June, 43 states have increased their minimum tobacco sales to 21, matching the federal law passed in 2019.
Hendersonville — In late November, the Henderson County Board of Commissioners voted to require vape and tobacco shops to be located 5,000 feet — or nearly a mile — from any school.