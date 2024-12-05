Tackling Tobacco: November 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

ILLINOIS

Mount Prospect — Members of the Mount Prospect Village Board updated the village code requiring all new tobacco and vape shops to obtain conditional use approval in all business districts. Previously, tobacco shops were approved uses in four business zoning districts and vape shops in two business zoning districts.

Other changes will include fingerprinting of tobacco establishment owners by the police department and owners will also have to pass background investigations like those required for massage establishment owners. Additionally, there is a $250 licensing fee for the first year and $100 for each succeeding year. Existing businesses are grandfathered in, until ownership changes hands.