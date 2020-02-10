Tackling Tobacco: September 2020 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Mill Valley — The Mill Valley City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. The measure also prohibits the sale of tobacco products at pharmacies.

San Mateo — The San Mateo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products, as well as the sale of electronic cigarettes. In addition, the measure would prohibit pharmacies from selling tobacco products. The council will hold a second reading of the ordinance in October. If approved on second reading, the measure goes into effect on Jan. 1.

MINNESOTA

Fridley City — The Fridley City Council approved legislation restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products to adult-only tobacco stores. The new rule includes menthol. The council also updated the tobacco ordinance to meet state requirements that raise the tobacco sales age to 21.

NEW YORK

Brentwood — Suffolk County Legislator Sam Gonzalez wants the county to raise the legal minimum age to buy tobacco products to 25 years old. The statewide tobacco buying age is 21; however, localities have the option to raise it even higher.