Takeaways From NRF 2025 Point to the Future of Convenience

This year's show displayed technology solutions for c-store operators to overcome operational challenges.
Tim Tang, Hughes
3/4/2025
Numerous screens showing technology symbols like IoT

The 2025 edition of NRF: Retail's Big Show was exciting, informative and invigorating. The variety of attendees and presenters provided a glimpse into changes across many aspects of the retail sphere, and we saw several themes emerge over the conference and expo's three lively days that are of particular interest to convenience store brands and operators.

Solving Workforce Challenges

Facing a perfect storm of rising minimum wage, inflation and labor shortages, c-store operators are seeking solutions to improve store profitability. The event showcased innovative mobile technologies that can improve employee productivity. Digital assistants powered by private GenAI [generative artificial intelligence] agents deliver knowledge on demand, accelerating the learning curve for new employees and enabling inexperienced store managers to function at the level of a seasoned general manager. Given the industry's high turnover, efficient onboarding will be a compelling competitive advantage. 

Cybersecurity Remains a Top Priority

Cybersecurity continues to be a day-to-day focus for c-stores and it was certainly a central topic at this year's NRF gathering. Bad actors have expanded their attacks from the forecourt to the retail stores. As brands embrace Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which include networked sensors, cameras, freezers and other equipment, they're discovering these devices often don't (and can't) support proper cybersecurity measures. The result is a widening landscape of network-connected devices that could represent serious vulnerabilities.

Coupled with a worrying increase in security gaps, we see bad actors embracing artificial intelligence to personalize their phishing attacks to deliver ransomware. Eliminating complexity within the network architecture has emerged as a necessary step in elevating stores' defensive postures amid so many different types of threats. Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) are filling in the cyber talent gaps with proactive solutions. Brands are also looking at new tools, such as network detection and response (NDR) and anti-ransomware, to help them stay ahead of these sophisticated new cyberattacks.

Customer Experience Takes Center Stage

C-stores will need to be disciplined in their focus on delivering a great customer experience if they want to remain competitive. One common theme at NRF 2025 was speed. Technology that enables operators to anticipate and fulfill customer needs will be a priority as consumers seek out the most convenient choices from a growing list of cross-industry competitors, such as dollar stores, grocery stores and quick-service restaurants.

Putting digital tools and capabilities around the consumer in all the right places can contribute to a shopping experience that's quick, easy and satisfying. Voice AI and computer vision solutions are achieving tangible business results by analyzing and optimizing store operations at scale. Understanding how shoppers move through the in-store environment, what products they consider and what they purchase gives convenience store operators insights to drive foot traffic and increase revenue. 

Smart screens and other digital signage solutions are also helping c-stores deliver a faster shopping experience while highlighting promotions for budget-conscious shoppers, informing customers about the brand's loyalty program benefits and providing valuable retail media revenue opportunities.

Retail Media Networks 

Retail media networks (RMNs) were seemingly everywhere at this year's show. They hold huge potential due to the current fragmentation of mass media channels. But there are also a lot of nuances to address. 

Knowing that convenience store brands must remain focused on the customer experience, they'll need to unravel the best way to use RMNs to leverage that short window between in-store inspiration and product purchase. Brands will also need to break down the silos that frequently exist between marketing and merchandising to fully leverage the revenue opportunities of RMNs without disrupting the customer experience.

New Thinking at the Organizational Level

Retailers in all sectors are wading through a lot of newness — new opportunities, new technologies, new customer expectations, new cyber threats and new market pressures. Learning which tools are suited to manage everything, and how and where to deploy those tools, currently occupies a lot of brands' bandwidth. 

NRF 2025 brought together a diverse group of retail and technology leaders, and those different perspectives really highlighted how much of a joint learning curve the industry is experiencing. Some of the old paradigms are in disarray as each organization tries to understand how the latest changes and innovations fit into their context. 

It was exciting to connect with c-store brands and operators at this year's event, to see how they're moving forward with so much newness on the horizon, and to share insights across a broad range of retail businesses. We all learned something from each other at NRF 2025.

Tim Tang is director of enterprise solutions at Hughes Network Systems. He analyzes and anticipates industry trends, engages with organizations to understand their needs, and collaborates with ecosystem partners to design solutions. Tang actively participates in various standards and trade organizations, such as Conexxus, RTN and IFBTA, to help make technology more accessible.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News

