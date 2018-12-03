TA's Quaker Steak & Lube Seeks Non-Traditional Locations

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC's (TA) Quaker Steak & Lube executives will be on-hand at the annual ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition to discuss non-traditional expansion of the brand.

The restaurant brand currently operates two airport locations at Pittsburgh International Airport and Cleveland International Airport. Franchisees at both locations have reported significant growth and return on investment, according to Franchising.com.

To fuel the company's aggressive growth in non-traditional spaces such as airports, stadiums, kiosks and colleges, Quaker Steak & Lube has amped up its franchise development efforts and launched the company's first Lube Express location earlier this year in Gary, Ind. The new concept provides prospective franchisees a more flexible, non-traditional buildout with a smaller footprint and lower investment level.

"Our presence in airports in Pittsburgh and Cleveland has produced significant results and it’s been exciting to adapt our award-winning concept into non-traditional spaces, allowing travelers to experience our brand on the go," said Bruce Lane, vice president of operations and franchise services. "We look forward to utilizing our presence at the ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition to network with potential franchisees to discuss our newest Lube Express concept and the tools and resources we offer that have helped fuel the success of our existing franchisees."

Prospective franchisees should have multi-unit operating experience, preferably in the restaurant industry; at least $1 million in liquid assets; and a minimum net worth of $3 million. In turn, Quaker Steak & Lube offers building designs to capitalize on the square footage, which includes the Custom Cruiser (freestanding) and Power Lube (freestanding or endcap), as well as conversions and non-traditional buildouts for airports, stadiums, colleges and kiosks.

According to the restaurant brand, it has an average unit volume (AUV) tha'’s higher than most casual dining restaurants. It is looking to grow its national footprint by expanding to target markets like Indianapolis; Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Philadelphia; Lexington and Louisville, Ky.; and across Florida.

The annual ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel located in Orlando March 12-15.

Quaker Steak & Lube is owned, operated and franchised by TravelCenters of America.

A division of TravelCenters of America, TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick-service, full-service restaurants and other food outlets, including 10 proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The Quaker Steak & Lube brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the United States.

Based in Westlake, TA operates in 43 states and Canada under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.