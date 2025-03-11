Task Force Report Finds Rise in Illegal Tobacco Market in Massachusetts
"These numbers are absolutely staggering and prove what NECSEMA has warned from the start — Massachusetts has created the perfect environment for illegal smuggling," said Peter Brennan, executive director of NECSEMA. "Our members are losing customers to the illicit market every day, and the state is bleeding tax revenue because criminals are filling the void created by excessive taxes and product bans."
The Massachusetts ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products — including menthol — went into effect on June 1, 2020, seven months after then-Gov. Charlie Baker signed the ban into law. His signature made Massachusetts the first in the country to enact a ban statewide.
Despite increased enforcement, the illicit market is costing Massachusetts, which has lost nearly $240 million in excise tax revenue since 2018, NECSEMA added.
"This report is also clear evidence of just how misguided additional prohibitions would be," Brennan said. "Ideas like creating a so-called nicotine-free generation or limiting sales of nicotine products to adult-only stores will only make a bad situation worse — driving even more consumers to illegal sellers, costing even more tax revenue and putting even more pressure on our small businesses."
The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association represents more than 7,000 convenience stores and energy marketers across New England, advocating for policies that support local businesses, protect consumers and strengthen the regional economy.