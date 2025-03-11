Task Force Report Finds Rise in Illegal Tobacco Market in Massachusetts

BOSTON — State legislation that took aim at what tobacco products Massachusetts retailers can and cannot sell — and at what price — appears to be having unintended consequences, according to a new report.

Pointing to a recent report, the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) said that "Massachusetts' extreme tobacco taxes and sweeping flavor ban are fueling a booming illegal tobacco market, costing the state hundreds of millions in lost tax revenue while devastating law-abiding local retailers and flooding the state with uninspected and potentially harmful nicotine products."

It added that additional restrictions on legal tobacco product sales — namely nicotine-free generation proposals and adult-only store sales — will exacerbate the problem.

For example, according to the latest "Massachusetts Multi-Agency Illegal Tobacco Task Force Annual Report," vape seizures by the Massachusetts State Police increased nearly 21,000% in just one year, jumping from 1,326 units to 279,432 illegal products in fiscal year 2024.