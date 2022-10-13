A Tasty Option

As more convenience store operators up their foodservice game, consumers are taking notice. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, showed an increase in the percentage of c-store shoppers who say they’re buying prepared foods in the channel. What’s more, the number of shoppers who reported that they were “extremely satisfied” with their latest c-store prepared food purchase increased significantly compared to a year ago.