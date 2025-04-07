Technology Leader of the Year Nomination Form

Convenience Store News' Technology Leader of the Year awards program honors convenience store retailers (company or individual) that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of technology solutions for the good of their own organization, and contribute to advancement of the c-store industry as a whole.

Nominations are accepted in two categories:

Small Chain Award — Recognizes a retailer with 50 stores or less.

Large Chain Award — Recognizes a retailer with 51 stores or more.

It’s easy to enter. Simply use the form below to submit a description of why the company or individual is deserving of this award. Entries should focus on the past 12 months and touch on aspects such as:

How does the retailer use technology for betterment of the customer experience?

How does the retailer use technology for betterment of the employee experience?

How does the nominee use technology to improve profitability?

How does the nominee use data to drive strategy and business decisions?

How does the retailer embrace innovation as it relates to technology?

How does the nominee contribute to technology advancement across the industry?

ELIGIBILTY RULES

Only U.S. convenience store retailers are eligible to win Technology Leader of the Year awards.

Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Nominations also may be submitted on behalf of retailers by their supplier and distributor partners.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Nominations must be received by May 2, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of May 19, followed by an announcement on CSNews.com the week of May 26. In addition, the winners will be spotlighted in the September 2025 issue of Convenience Store News and recognized at an awards ceremony held during the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out and submit the online entry form below; attach up to five supporting images, including a logo if nominating a company or a headshot if nominating an individual. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries a company or individual can submit.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected].