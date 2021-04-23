Technology Veteran Ed Collupy Earns Conexxus Hall of Fame Nod

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Ed Collupy will be inducted into the Conexxus Technology Hall of Fame on April 29.

The convenience store technology veteran spent almost two decades at Cary, N.C.-based The Pantry Inc., former parent company of Kangaroo Express, where he was vice president of retail and point-of-sale systems. After leaving The Pantry, he became a consultant with W. Capra Consulting Group.

"I am forever grateful for the technical knowledge I gained through my early days of involvement with PCATS [The Petroleum Convenience Alliance for Technology Standards], and then for the leadership of the organization to bring about change and form Conexxus to become a broader educator, industry advocate, and a place for us to exchange ideas with one another," Collupy said.

PCATS became Conexxus in 2014.

"During my tenure as board of advisors chair of Conexxus I saw dedication and progress in action thanks to the staff, committee chairs, and certainly the members who took an active role in advancing the organization's goals. Everyone's efforts have been foundational to the success of Conexxus and I continue to encourage people and companies to get involved and make a difference," he added. "In all thanks to each of you for being competitors but colleagues, thought leaders but collaborators, and the hope to never be strangers but remain friends."

The Conexxus Nominating Committee selects the Hall of Fame inductees based on engagement and impact in delivering on Conexxus' vision for the industry.

"Ed was a personal mentor on many aspects of c-store operations, and I will always be grateful for his willingness to share his knowledge and time," said Linda Toth, managing director of Conexxus. "The induction of Ed Collupy into the Conexxus Technology Hall of Fame is an overdue honor for a well-deserving colleague and friend of the industry. During his tenure on the Conexxus (PCATS) board of advisors, supplier membership grew as a direct result of Ed advocating for the benefits of standardizing electronic supply chain management."

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reception will be held virtually alongside the Conexxus Spring Committee Meetings on April 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. All industry colleagues are warmly welcomed to attend. To attend the event, click here.

Alexandria-based Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven, technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling market. Conexxus membership collaborates on key present and future industry challenges and innovations, including API development, standardizing age verification and e-commerce initiatives.