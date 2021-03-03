Ten C-store Programs Recognized Among America's Best Loyalty Programs

NATIONAL REPORT — Ten convenience store loyalty programs were named to Newsweek magazine's America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 list, which was compiled in partner with global data research firm Statista.

The full list of winners includes 241 loyalty programs in 43 different categories.

The c-store chains on the list are:

Holiday Stationstores (Holiday Rewards)

Love's Travel Stops (My Love Rewards)

Sheetz (Sheetz Rewardz Program)

Kwik Trip (Kwik Rewards)

QuikTrip (QT Rewards)

7-Eleven (7Rewards)

Cumberland Farms (SmartPay Rewards)

Casey's (Casey's Rewards)

Circle K (Easy Rewards)

KwikShop (EG Rewards)

Holiday Rewards received the highest overall score and the highest score for a c-store chain at a 9.63. My Love Rewards was the top travel stop program and ranked 13th overall with a score of 8.56.

"My Love Rewards allows us to give back to our most loyal customers — professional truck drivers," said Francie Koop, senior manager of customer and brand strategy for Oklahoma City-based Love's. "Love's will continue to listen to customers' feedback to make sure My Love Rewards is the best loyalty program on the highway when helping to get customers back on the road quickly, safely and at the best value."

The list is based on the results of an independent survey of more than 4,000 customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States. In total, approximately 16,000 evaluations were collected from October to November 2020.

The final assessment and rankings were based on six evaluation criteria: ease and enjoyment, benefit, overall satisfaction, customer support, trust and recommendation.