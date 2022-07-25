Ten CPG Brands Honored as 2022 Design Impact Award Winners

CHICAGO — Eight candy, snack and beverage companies were among the top 10 winners of the seventh annual NielsenIQ BASES Design Impact Awards for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

The global competition recognizes and celebrates best-in-class package redesigns and the business impacts they make for their companies. This year's winners include brands that delivered innovative and creative packaging with design concepts that reflected brand vision while supporting the shopper journey.

Winners of the 2022 NielsenIQ BASES Design Impact Awards from the candy, snacks and beverage categories are:

Brooke's Oros Beverages (parent company: Tiger Brands; design agency: Just Design)

Cadbury Old Gold Chocolate (parent company: Mondel ē z International; design agency: Bulletproof)

ē Coors Light Beer (parent company: Molson Coors Beverage Co.; design agency: Soulsight)

Lay's Potato Chips (parent company: PepsiCo; Design Agency: PEP Global Design Team)

Lucozade Energy Drink (parent company: Suntory)

Nescafé Artesano Coffee (parent company: Nestlé)

SSENSE Herbal Tea (parent company: SSENSE; design agency: Pigeon)

Turin Chocolate (parent company: Mars Wrigley)

Additional winners include:

Speed Stick & Lady Speed Stick (parent company: Colgate-Palmolive; design agency: Dragon Rouge BZ)

L'usine Sliced Multigrain Bread (parent company: Almarai)

"Our team is thrilled to support and promote inspired brands who deliver fresh, beautifully designed packages that stimulate brand growth and financial success," said Andrea Fraboni, vice president and global leader of BASES design solutions at NielsenIQ. "This year's winners embody how effectively redesigned packaging can help transform and elevate a brand's bottom line. These companies did it right, and we're excited to showcase their outstanding accomplishments."

Sixty brands submitted package redesigns. The NielsenIQ BASES team used the company's proprietary Retail Measurement Sales (RMS) data to identify which brands demonstrated an increase in sales after the launch of the updated package designs.

In addition to evaluating RMS data, NielsenIQ conducted a behavioral survey of 15,000 shoppers to assess individual entries across the shopper journey. Each product was evaluated to determine if it presented a visually appealing, easily identifiable package that allowed consumers to find the product on shelves and engage them to purchase the item.

The 10 winners exhibited excellent designs and a measurable increase in sales, according to NielsenIQ.

More information about the NielsenIQ BASES Design Impact Award program is available here.

Other candy and snack brands were recently lauded for their innovation at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo, hosted by the National Confectioners Association. Thirteen products were winners of the Most Innovative New Product Awards, which are given to products that have been developed over the last year and are now available on store shelves or will be made available to shoppers in the coming months.

